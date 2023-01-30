Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Adam Huss has returned to tape the final scenes as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Huss has stepped in twice before when Marcus Coloma was dealing with Covid-19. GH viewers have been waiting to find out the fate of the Cassadine Prince ever since it was reported that Marcus Coloma was fired from the role. When he got the news the actor was said to have refused to tape his final scenes but a representative for Coloma said he did not walk off without taping his last episodes.

10 DAYS AGO