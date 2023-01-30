Read full article on original website
XRP aims for a patterned breakout- Is a 7% hike likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ripple [XRP] formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the three-hour chart. A patterned breakout on the upside could offer more gains. Ripple’s [XRP] recent rally slowed, ushering in...
Interest in ENS domain names remains low; the reason is quite surprising
Interest in ENS domain names remains at a minimum. The rally in ENS’ price since the year began has put many of its holders in profit. According to data from Dune Analytics, the interest in .eth domain registrations has remained low, with only 53,359 Ethereum Name Service (ENS) registrations recorded thus far in the current year.
Curve Finance: Few factors to consider before you leap into any CRV trade
CRV’s price has rallied by over 100% since the year started. Buyers can no longer support any further price rally, as bullish sentiment weakens. The price of Curve Finance’s CRV token has seen a significant increase, doubling in value since the beginning of the current bull cycle. Exchanging hands at $1.08 at press time, the alt’s value has risen by 107% in the last 30 days, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
Why Solana’s [SOL] recent gains might be undercut by this metric’s findings
‘Overvalued’ Solana’s indicators seemed to indicate the arrival of market bears. On the contrary, SOL’s demand across the derivatives market increased. TK Ventures and CoinWire’s data revealed that Solana [SOL] is now the most overvalued blockchain. This was determined using the market capitalization/TVL metric. When a network’s market cap to TVL ratio is above 1.0, it means that the network is overvalued, which can result in a price correction. As Solana’s MKC/TVL value was 17.5, the probability of increased selling pressure can be considered to be high.
Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally
Dogecoin recently saw an increase in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has also recently seen a spike in its daily active addresses. Whale activity has increased for Dogecoin [DOGE], which is also the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Whales’ action boosted the token price and impacted some other indicators as well.
Chainlink [LINK] drops to crucial support zone: Is a price reversal likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK dropped to a key demand zone. LINK monthly holders’ profits tanked. Chainlink [LINK] saw a short-term devaluation on 30 January, but a recovery could be likely....
NEAR: Troubled waters of Q4 2022 bear fruit – Protocol records all-time high in…
Despite the market decline in 2022, NEAR saw an uptick in user activity. NEAR token might be due for a price reversal. In its assessment of NEAR Protocol’s [NEAR] performance in Q4 2022, cryptocurrency research firm Messari found that the network experienced a surge in user activity in the last three months of the tumultuous trading year.
What’s causing UNI’s declining price action despite increased whale interest?
UNI remained one of the top choices of the whales. A few of the metrics and market indicators suggested a further downtrend in the coming days. On 31 January, Uniswap [UNI] released details related to its new Permit2 smart contract, which is a token approval contract that can share and manage token approvals of different smart contracts. According to the latest tweet, Permit2 smart contract allows for seamless token approvals across web3 dApps, making things easier.
Polkadot [DOT] dropped to a key support zone; can bulls prevail?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOT was neutral after a sharp drop on the 12-hour chart. A price reversal could happen if demand increases at the crucial support zone. The value of Polkadot...
Bitcoin [BTC]: A tale of how short traders caused a price rally in January
BTC saw a huge number of short trader liquidations in the last month, hence the price rally. With waning buying pressure, BTC’s price might soon suffer a correction. In January 2023, Bitcoin [BTC] markets experienced their strongest monthly performance since October 2021, with a year-to-date (YTD) increase of over 43%. Glassnode, in a new report, found that this unexpected spike in value put BTC’s price at its highest level since August 2022, with a weekly increase of 6.6% from its low of $22,400.
Bitcoin difficulty hits its highest point in over a year: What should miners expect?
Bitcoin mining difficulty recently reached close to 40.0T. The rise in network difficulty comes as price and hashrate saw a rise. The remarkable ascent of Bitcoin [BTC] has been a topic of critical importance in the broader cryptocurrency community. Not surprisingly, the price increase seen by other coins and tokens followed the king coin’s price increase.
Litecoin [LTC] is ready to celebrate, but here’s why whales could spoil the party
High hash rate and no network outages were indicative of a secured network. LTC dropped by 3.15% at press time, sparking fears of a strong pullback. Few other cryptocurrencies have performed as well as Litecoin [LTC] in 2022’s bear market. Since hitting the lows of June 2022, both the price and market cap have more than doubled in value at press time, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
Crypto attracts more millionaires, according to new study: Details inside
According to research by the deVere Group, 82% of wealthy clientele have thought about investing in digital assets like Bitcoin in 2022. Studies show a rising interest in Bitcoin investments among millionaires. Despite 2018 being a tough year for cryptocurrencies, a new survey by financial advisory firm deVere Group found...
Litecoin: Mammoth partnership and shark accumulation sees LTC spike
Litecoin announced partnership with Mastercard to provide Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. Sharks have increased their holdings by over 4% as price rallies. Litecoin [LTC] and Mastercard have announced a partnership, which would introduce the Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. A post on 30 January, while making the announcement, demonstrated that it would build a payment bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance (TradFi). Investors reacted well to the news.
Bitcoin: Will institutional interest be BTC’s savior?
CME Open Interest in Bitcoin grew, implying a decline in volatility. Miner revenue fell while selling pressure increased. According to a 31 January tweet by Arcane Research, Bitcoin’s [BTC] rally was slowing down. Despite this, institutional interest in Bitcoin continued to grow. One indicator of high institutional interest in...
Can February see Bitcoin [BTC] do a January? The odds are…
Bitcoin’s MVRV ratio and NUPL have not yet hit a strong accumulation zone. The coin’s UTXO may need to break out of its resistance to sustain January’s momentum while U.S interest rates could also affect BTC’s demand. Bitcoin’s [BTC] 43% hike in January surely brought rays...
Decoding ‘State of Avalanche Q4’ report for long-term AVAX holders
Avalanche’s daily activity was impacted by native projects. The NFT market underperformed. According to a report provided by Messari, projects on Avalanche observed significant improvements in Q4 of the previous year. These improvements had a significant impact on the daily activity of Avalanche, leading to a rise in overall...
Is Aptos’ [APT] bull run coming to an end? Here’s why investors should be cautious
Aptos’ Total Value Locked (TVL) reached a new ATH of over $62.5 million. However, the market indicators showed reasons why investors should be worried. Aptos [APT] remained in the headlines for the entire week because of its massive price pump, which outperformed the rest. The gains also helped Aptos reach another milestone.
Polygon network keeps booming, but can zkEVM save MATIC from loss
Polygon zkEVM registered growth during the last seven days. New partnerships for Polygon, but price action remained negative. Polygon [MATIC] published Polygon zkEVM’s latest statistics on 31 January. As per the data, zkEVM’s growth over the last week looked promising for the Polygon network. Is your portfolio green?...
ETH and SOL NFTs in trouble after market shutdown? Analyzing…
Both NFTZ and the Rally sidechain announced plans to close the projects. Ethereum and Solana NFTs increased sales in the last 30 days. Despite some resurgence in NFT prices and transactions, the ecosystem might still be plagued with some downsides. Bloomberg, in its 31 January update, reported that the DeFiance Digital Revolution EFT, also known as ticketNFTZ, was shutting down.
