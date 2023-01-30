‘Overvalued’ Solana’s indicators seemed to indicate the arrival of market bears. On the contrary, SOL’s demand across the derivatives market increased. TK Ventures and CoinWire’s data revealed that Solana [SOL] is now the most overvalued blockchain. This was determined using the market capitalization/TVL metric. When a network’s market cap to TVL ratio is above 1.0, it means that the network is overvalued, which can result in a price correction. As Solana’s MKC/TVL value was 17.5, the probability of increased selling pressure can be considered to be high.

2 DAYS AGO