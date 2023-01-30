Emergency crews respond to house fire near Perris
Cal Fire responded to a house fire in the community of Good Hope near Perris
It was reported before 4 p.m. this afternoon off Sophie Street.
Investigators said the structure was a fully-involved double-wide modular home.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
