ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

Emergency crews respond to house fire near Perris

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AHaN_0kVmUqb800

Cal Fire responded to a house fire in the community of Good Hope near Perris

It was reported before 4 p.m. this afternoon off Sophie Street.

Investigators said the structure was a fully-involved double-wide modular home.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0kVmUqb800
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Emergency crews respond to house fire near Perris appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Mobile Home in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – Firefighters doused a blaze at an abandoned single- wide mobile home in Thermal Tuesday. The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 88800 block of Avenue 70, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was contained to the structure at 6:19 a.m....
THERMAL, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
z1077fm.com

OHV Rollover in Johnson Valley Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

An off-road vehicle crash in the Johnson Valley off-highway vehicle area left one passenger dead and two others with injuries. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, at about 5:20 pm Tuesday, January 31, a Polaris RZR with three people inside was driving northbound in the Better Sand Dunes area. The vehicle crested a hill, overturned and rolled over several times. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing helmets and harnesses. The rear passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Yucaipa, sustained major injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a Morongo Basin Ambulance nearby where she was pronounced dead. The 30-year-old driver and 24-year-old front passenger sustained moderate and major injuries, respectively, and were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor.
JOHNSON VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm View Elementary School in Coachella placed on brief lockdown after man with knife jumps fence

Palm View Elementary School in Coachella was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, an employee saw a man jump the school's fence while holding a knife. The employee called 911 and the school was placed on lockdown at 1:34 p.m. Authorities said the man left campus and The post Palm View Elementary School in Coachella placed on brief lockdown after man with knife jumps fence appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified

BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BANNING, CA
CBS LA

Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, stabbed on PCH in Dana Point

A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional. The driver then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have detained the suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
DANA POINT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley

The search continues for a missing man last seen on January 24 in the Jurupa Valley area.  Jude Leon Abass-Busy, 22, was last seen at the Shell Gas Station on 3874 Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley, according to his mother. His mother is a Palm Desert resident. Abass-Busby is described as 5 feet 11 inches The post Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley appeared first on KESQ.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
BEAUMONT, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight

A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according...
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Driver Killed, Passengers Injured in Head-on Collision Between Car, Bus

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 28-year-old motorist was killed and multiple people were injured in a head-on collision between a Riverside Transit Agency bus and sports car in Menifee, authorities said Wednesday. Mauricio Mendez of Chino was fatally injured at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ethanac and...
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee

MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck...
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead

INDIO (CNS) – Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood

There's a heavy presence of Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in a neighborhood in Coachella. Deputies are in the area of Balboa Street and Avenue 50. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept told News Channel 3 at 3:50 p.m. that they cannot confirm any specifics due to the active scene. Our crew at the The post Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Car crash knocks over power pole in Thousand Palms

California Highway Patrol reported a power pole was knocked over in Thousand Palms after a car crashed into it. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. on Thousand Palms Canyon Road and Washington Street. Investigators said there would be a closure at Dillon Road at Thousand Palms Canyon and Washington with an unknown estimated time of reopening. The post Car crash knocks over power pole in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy