These Treats From The Cold Spring Bakery Are Only Around For A Limited Time!
With the calendar set to turn the page over to February, there is something really SWEET to look forward to! Cold Spring Bakery announced this morning on social media that a popular 'delicacy' would be available for just a limited time, but if you wait too long you are going to miss out. So what is this delicacy they are referring to? A Paczki.
Woman is injured in a crash near Sauk Centre on slippery roadways
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a spinout along I-94 late last week has sent a central Minnesota woman to the hospital. According to the report, Beverly Berg, 49, of Sauk Centre was driving westbound along I-94 near when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch. Berg was reportedly taken to CentraCare in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man is injured in crash in west central Minnesota
(Swift County, MN)--A man from west central Minnesota is injured following a crash in Swift County late last week. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was traveling northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch.
Wind Chill Advisory Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s recent blast of arctic air will stick around a little longer. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a wind chill advisory for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Central Minnesota can expect wind...
Phony money is reportedly found in the area
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.
Missing Motley Man Found Dead
(KNSI) – A missing Motley man was discovered dead Saturday by Morrison County Sheriff's deputies. In a press release, the office says 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. was found in a roadside ditch near a city intersection at 2:10 p.m. He was located close to the crossing of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.
Man's body found in Motley over the weekend, foul play not suspected
(Motley, MN)--The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday afternoon their office located a deceased male in the city of Motley. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. of Motley was reported missing earlier in the day. After searching the area, Sandoval was located by officers deceased in a ditch north of the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.
Obituary- Margaret C. Johnson, 91
Margaret C. Johnson, 91 of Alexandria, died on Saturday, January 28th. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 2nd at Church of St. Mary in Alexandria. Entombment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to7 p.m., with a 4 p.m....
