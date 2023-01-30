Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
BBC
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
BBC
LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes. The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project. Kieran Jones said despite...
Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data.
Husband review – family-man study is Made in Chelsea meets Curb Your Enthusiasm
Docu-comedy follows married directors Josh Appignanesi and Devorah Baum to New York in a subtle follow-up to The New Man
BBC
Further consultation on A66 dual carriageway plans
People are being invited to give their views on changes to plans to revamp 50 miles of the A66. The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the single carriageway from Penrith to Scotch Corner. Feedback from the public and partners had been taken on board for the £1.3bn scheme,...
BBC
'Notes were missing' before Cheltenham woman took own life
A young woman took her own life in a secure psychiatric unit using a method she had previously attempted at another facility, an inquest has heard. Laura Davis, 22, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, died at Arbury Court in Warrington on 20 February, 2017. Prior to entering Arbury Court, Ms Davis...
BBC
Concerns over disabled access at new Shropshire footbridge
Wheelchair users have expressed disappointment at being unable to use a revolutionary new footbridge which replaced a "high-risk" rural crossing. Network Rail has said the so-called flow bridge at Wistanstow, Shropshire, was the first of its type in the UK. The issue of disability access has been raised in comments...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Natasha Johnston named as victim
A woman who was mauled to death while walking a group of dogs has been named as Natasha Johnston. Ms Johnston, 28, from London, was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. Her name has been listed on the Surrey Coroner's Court website, and...
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
BBC
E-bike fire warning renewed by London Fire Brigade
Firefighters have issued another safety warning about "incredibly concerning" fires involving e-bikes in London. A woman and three children escaped from a fire in a high-rise block of flats in the south-east of the capital on Friday after an e-bike caught fire. It was believed to have been caused by...
BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
BBC
Eurovision a major opportunity for Liverpool, minister says
Liverpool must do what it does best and "show everyone how to party" as it hosts Eurovision, a minister has said. Stuart Andrew, whose remit includes the contest, said he met business owners in the city ahead of last night's official handover ceremony and shared his hopes they could capitalise on it.
Time Out Global
The UK’s first charity-shop department store has opened in Brent Cross
Bargain hunters and sustainable shoppers, we’ve got some very, very exciting news. The UK’s first multi-charity department store has come to London, making it easier than ever to snap up some wavey garms at even-wavier prices. Called Charity Super.Mkt, the department store is in ginormous north London shopping...
Company insolvencies hit 13-year high in England and Wales
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - More companies suffered insolvency last year in England and Wales than any time since 2009, government figures showed on Tuesday, reflecting the end of coronavirus pandemic support that helped many smaller businesses stay afloat.
Advocate
World Tour and Show Dates
Beyoncé fans rejoiced on Wednesday after the superstar singer announced her Renaissance World Tour dates and locations. She announced the tour on Instagram. The international tour is set to kick off in Sweden on May 10 with a performance in the Swedish capital city of Stockholm and will last till September 27 in New Orleans.
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
Comments / 0