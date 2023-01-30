Effective: 2023-02-04 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Gusts to 80 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Strong crosswinds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO