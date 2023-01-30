ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants

The DeWine administration is handing out $54.5 million to fund demolition projects around Ohio. The money comes from a $150 million revitalization program set up in the 2021 budget. Friday’s announcement covers nearly 600 sites in 15 counties. The majority of those projects are vacant single family homes — many in Montgomery and Trumbull counties. […] The post Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Front Office Sports

Michigan, Ohio State Post Record Revenue in 2022

The Big Ten’s two flagship athletic programs are driving profits for their universities. The University of Michigan athletics department reported a $17.1 million surplus for FY2022 behind $210.6 million in operating revenue — a record for the school’s athletic programs. Rival Ohio State University saw its athletic...
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
The Associated Press

Pedal through cycling history at this Ohio bike museum

NEW BREMEN, Ohio (AP) — In a former hotel here in rural, western Ohio is a museum offering more than two centuries of bicycle history, from early high-wheelers to candy-hued 1960s Sting Rays. There’s a 1901 ice bike, a kitschy 1949 Donald Duck artifact, a military-issued bike with a machine gun mount, bikes that appeared in movies (Pee Wee Herman’s) or belonged to stars (Robin Williams), and lots of Schwinns. As a bonus, there’s a Boy Scout cap worn by the first man on the moon, who grew up nearby. The exhibits fill three floors and, of course, rotate. The Bicycle Museum of America traces the bike’s impact on culture, transportation and plain ol’ fun, showing how it became synonymous with convenience and ease (thus the phrase, “It’s like riding a bicycle.”)
WSOC Charlotte

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
