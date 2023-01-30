Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants
The DeWine administration is handing out $54.5 million to fund demolition projects around Ohio. The money comes from a $150 million revitalization program set up in the 2021 budget. Friday’s announcement covers nearly 600 sites in 15 counties. The majority of those projects are vacant single family homes — many in Montgomery and Trumbull counties. […] The post Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
‘Nazi homeschool’ sparks call for review of Ohio homeschooling
One Ohio couple is said to be supplying “Nazi-approved material” for homeschooling, according to online reports.
Michigan, Ohio State Post Record Revenue in 2022
The Big Ten’s two flagship athletic programs are driving profits for their universities. The University of Michigan athletics department reported a $17.1 million surplus for FY2022 behind $210.6 million in operating revenue — a record for the school’s athletic programs. Rival Ohio State University saw its athletic...
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Floyd (KY) Public School Back to top W WV-WYOMING Wyoming (WV) Public School Delayed 3 hours Back to top Wyoming (WV) Public School Back to top
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wyso.org
Ohio officials react to reports of Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children. The reports have...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
A bombshell about the AFL-CIO gets dropped in the Larry Householder corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The leader of the Ohio AFL-CIO is aiming to keep himself off the witness stand at the criminal trial of Ohio’s former Speaker of the House. We’re talking about why he doesn’t want to testify in Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio.
More revelations in public records about astronomical payouts for MetroHealth execs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth plans to pay four executives $50,000 to $100,000 each in bonuses if they stay on through this year. And the embattled health system agreed in December to pay a former executive her 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she resigned. We’re talking about golden...
Winning Powerball numbers with $613 million jackpot for January 30, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $613 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 19 winners. $100 prize: 43 winners. $14 prize: 697 winners.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
WATCH: Vehicle crushes into Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser due to slick road
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video on Tuesday warning of the dangers of driving on a slick roadway. In the video, an Ohio State Trooper gets out of his cruiser to check on a pickup truck that has veered of the road. As the trooper approaches the truck, another truck comes from the […]
Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $31 million in January 31 drawing: See where it was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — We have another big winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. This is the second time in recent weeks that the Mega Millions jackpot has been hit in that state.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Pedal through cycling history at this Ohio bike museum
NEW BREMEN, Ohio (AP) — In a former hotel here in rural, western Ohio is a museum offering more than two centuries of bicycle history, from early high-wheelers to candy-hued 1960s Sting Rays. There’s a 1901 ice bike, a kitschy 1949 Donald Duck artifact, a military-issued bike with a machine gun mount, bikes that appeared in movies (Pee Wee Herman’s) or belonged to stars (Robin Williams), and lots of Schwinns. As a bonus, there’s a Boy Scout cap worn by the first man on the moon, who grew up nearby. The exhibits fill three floors and, of course, rotate. The Bicycle Museum of America traces the bike’s impact on culture, transportation and plain ol’ fun, showing how it became synonymous with convenience and ease (thus the phrase, “It’s like riding a bicycle.”)
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
