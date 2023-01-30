Read full article on original website
WNDU
Freshman Cass Prosper filling in well for shorthanded Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach Niele Ivey has had to adjust on the fly the last few games, with injuries sidelining a couple of key players. One of the players receiving some additional time on the court has been early-enrollee freshman Cass Prosper.
WNDU
South Bend Record Show headed to the Gillespie Conference Center in February
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t have to wait until Record Store Day to get your hands on some new vinyl!. The South Bend Record Show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. Admission is $2, or $7 for early admission, which begins at 9 a.m.
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
WNDU
Matt Engelbrecht, Groundhog Poppy to give Spring predictions on Groundhog Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are getting ready for Groundhog Day here at WNDU!. The Potawatomi Zoo will celebrate Groundhog Day with Poppy, its new ambassador animal. The zoo will have a live “weather report” to see if Poppy sees her shadow and predicts an early Spring, or if we’ll see six more weeks of winter...
WNDU
Benton Harbor recognized at lead water lines summit in Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor is being used as an example of how to replace lead water lines throughout the country. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
WNDU
Indiana hospitals lost income in 2022
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students in Indiana. Updated: 6 minutes ago. As it stands, Indiana does not...
WNDU
Free Winter Garden Growing Series underway at Unity Gardens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We may be in the middle of winter, but it’s time to start thinking about your spring garden. And you can learn everything you need to know at Unity Gardens. A free Winter Garden Growing Series is underway. Classes are every Saturday through March...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
WNDU
Goshen moves toward introducing a ‘Quiet Zone’
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marion Rail Line, along 9th Street in Goshen, is on its way to becoming a “quiet zone.”. “For public crossings, the railroads always sound their horns. That’s just their protocol, so to not have that happen, you have to have other regulations and other safety protocol in place,” said Josh Corwin, Civil Engineer for the City of Goshen.
WNDU
South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has followed through on its threat to sue downtown developer David Matthews. The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy. That has yet to take shape, even though the deadline for completion had been extended an additional two and a half years.
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
WNDU
Firefighter safety bill advances out of Indiana House committee
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill that advanced out of an Indiana House committee on Monday would test the blood of 1,000 firefighters. The measure has a strong South Bend connection. House Bill 1219 is authored by Ind. Rep. Maureen Bauer of South Bend and City Fire Chief Carl Buchanon testified on Monday in favor of the measure before the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs and Public Safety.
WNDU
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
WNDU
Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
WNDU
One School at a Time: Watervliet North Elementary’s Reset Room
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Fifth-grader Landen McKie has the perfect explanation of Watervliet North Elementary’s Reset Room. “The room that helps you the most,” said McKie. He visits the reset room when he needs a break. “I get to have fun here. I get to have friends...
WNDU
Michigan City man charged in September fatal pedestrian crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A Michigan City man is behind bars after fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car last September. 33-year-old Donald Culpepper faces a level four felony for causing death while operating a vehicle while also having traces of a schedule I or II drug in his bloodstream.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
Donald Culpepper, 33, is accused of causing death while operating a vehicle with an illegal drug in his system. Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages. Updated: 18 minutes ago. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. Matt...
WNDU
Van Buren, Cass County seeks submissions for ‘Best New Business’
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Is there a new business in Cass or Van Buren County you feel should be recognized? Now’s your chance to nominate them!. The Market Van Buren Awards are reserved exclusively for new organizations in Cass and Van Buren County in Michigan. The window to nominate a business opened on Wednesday and runs through March 1.
WNDU
South Bend launches energy assistance, solar savings initiative
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City leaders are helping local groups save money by saving on energy. For the second year in a row, the city is launching its energy assistance and solar savings initiative. The program helps local nonprofits, schools, and other community organizations install solar panels and make energy efficiency upgrades.
WNDU
Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
