foxla.com
1-month-old maltipoo puppy stolen in Bell Gardens attack
Rosa Muñoz has been managing Planet Pet in Bell Gardens for 22 years. On Monday, she said a woman came in, stole her daughter's puppy, then beat her and pepper sprayed her.
foxla.com
Family of slain Riverside County deputy reopens family restaurant
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 13. On Wednesday, his family reopened their family restaurant, Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque in Murrieta.
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
foxla.com
Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
foxla.com
2 killed in pursuit-crash in Panorama City
The identities of the victims have not been released. Officials have not released the identities of the two people in custody from the suspect pickup truck.
foxla.com
Bicyclist killed after being hit from behind, attacked by driver on PCH in Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bicyclist has died after they were hit from behind while riding on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Dana Point area, then attacked by the driver that hit them. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of a cyclist being hit by a...
foxla.com
Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
Monterey Park thanks firefighter-paramedics, apologizes for overlooking their trauma, heroism
The city of Monterey Park is thanking the firefighter-paramedics who helped save lives after the mass shooting - and apologizing for not recognizing the trauma they experienced.
foxla.com
Guillermo Medina: Family to file lawsuit against Culver City in deadly use of force arrest
CULVER CITY, Calif. - The family of Guillermo Medina is seeking justice and filed a claim against the Culver City Police Department Tuesday after he was shot and killed by officers back in December 2022. Medina, who allegedly suffers from a mental health disorder, was shot in the back following...
Adopted! Dog that spent more than 450 days in West LA shelter finally has forever home
A dog who spent some 15 months at a Los Angeles shelter has finally been adopted after extraordinary efforts to find him a permanent home.
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
iheart.com
More Details Have Come Out On The Doctor Who Drove His Family Off A Cliff?!
Police have officially charged a Pasadena doctor with attempted murder after he drove his family off a cliff! Everyone in the vehicle survived and the wife of the doctor claims the incident was not an accident and he did try to kill them! The video above shows the DA explaining some details about this case! Click here if you want to read more about this horrifying incident!
foxla.com
3 Long Beach restaurants robbed seemingly by same man
Three restaurants in the Long Beach area were broken into and robbed over the weekend. Surveillance video shows a similar hooded suspect at all three crime scenes.
orthospinenews.com
Los Angeles Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon, Dr. Farzin Kabaei, Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 01, 2023 – At Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA, Dr. Farzin Kabaei and his team use a multi-disciplinary approach to knee, hip and shoulder treatments at his state-of-the-art medical center in Los Angeles, California. He has been selected by Find Local Doctors for this honor as a result of his many five-star ratings and excellent reviews from satisfied patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area. In many of Dr. Kabaei’s reviews, patients have commented on his surgical skill and the top-notch professionalism that he provides.
foxla.com
Police chase turns deadly: Two bystanders killed in pursuit crash in Panorama City
LOS ANGELES - A police chase across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley took a horrific turn – ending with the deaths of two innocent bystanders Tuesday night. SkyFOX was over a multiple-vehicle wreck around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Lanark Street in Panorama City. Prior...
Your EDM
After 10 years, HARD Summer announces grand return to Los Angeles county for 15th anniversary event
Since its debut edition in 2008, HARD Summer has become a staple of the Southern California festival scene. After many years at LA State Historic Park, it moved to Whittier Narrows in 2014, then the Pomona Fairplex in 2015, then the Fontana Speedway, one year at Glen Helen, and has had its past couple years at NOS Events Center.
Family calls for state investigation after woman dies during childbirth at Inglewood hospital
The family of a woman who died during childbirth earlier this month in Inglewood is calling on the state to launch an independent investigation into her death.
foxla.com
LAX power outage disrupts TSA screenings, departing flights
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles International Airport experienced a power outage Wednesday afternoon that impacted most terminals, bringing integral operations like TSA security screenings to a halt for nearly an hour as crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to solve the issue. The outage...
