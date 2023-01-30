ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
BELL GARDENS, CA
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
LAKEWOOD, CA
iheart.com

More Details Have Come Out On The Doctor Who Drove His Family Off A Cliff?!

Police have officially charged a Pasadena doctor with attempted murder after he drove his family off a cliff! Everyone in the vehicle survived and the wife of the doctor claims the incident was not an accident and he did try to kill them! The video above shows the DA explaining some details about this case! Click here if you want to read more about this horrifying incident!
PASADENA, CA
orthospinenews.com

Los Angeles Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon, Dr. Farzin Kabaei, Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 01, 2023 – At Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA, Dr. Farzin Kabaei and his team use a multi-disciplinary approach to knee, hip and shoulder treatments at his state-of-the-art medical center in Los Angeles, California. He has been selected by Find Local Doctors for this honor as a result of his many five-star ratings and excellent reviews from satisfied patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area. In many of Dr. Kabaei’s reviews, patients have commented on his surgical skill and the top-notch professionalism that he provides.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAX power outage disrupts TSA screenings, departing flights

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles International Airport experienced a power outage Wednesday afternoon that impacted most terminals, bringing integral operations like TSA security screenings to a halt for nearly an hour as crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to solve the issue. The outage...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy