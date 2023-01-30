ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal

The Seahawks' 2022 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year finalist is optimistic about coming back to Seattle. Geno Smith had a resurgent season in his first year as a starter since 2014, passing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a league-leading 69.8 completion percentage while helping the Seahawks to a surprise playoff run. But with the first-time Pro Bowler scheduled to enter free agency, the biggest early questions of Seattle's offseason have revolved around whether the club will strike a deal to keep him under center moving forward.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl practice standouts; DJ's Top 50 NFL prospects 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Mobile, Alabama as the guys are covering the 2023 Senior Bowl. To start off, the guys react to the news of Tom Brady retiring by discussing how it affects the 2023 NFL Draft. Next, the pair focus on the American team at the Senior Bowl and go through some standout players from practice. After that, the duo highlight the standout practice players from the National team. To wrap up the show, DJ hits on a few players from his top 50 prospects 1.0 article.
MOBILE, AL
NFL

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'grateful' to have blocked for Tom Brady: 'I hope I made him proud'

2023 is certain to have a different feel in Tampa Bay following the retirement of Tom Brady, especially for Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs. Since being drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in 2020, Wirfs has known no other responsibility than protecting a future Hall of Fame quarterback. Speaking with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Saturday, Wirfs said he and the team are overall appreciative of their time playing with Brady.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon was officially dismissed on Friday, but the charge could be refiled. A court document filed Friday stated that the charge against Mixon was dismissed at the request of the city prosecutor's office. At a court hearing on Friday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFL and Partners to Promote CPR Education and Improve Safety for Young Athletes

The NFL and its long-time partners, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, announced a commitment to promote cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education and work with coaches and others involved in youth sports to ensure that they have proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies. The NFL is supporting these efforts during Super Bowl week by amplifying CPR educational materials and enhancing long-term national and local partnerships.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

Over the past few seasons, I have been identifying overperforming and underperforming units using a model I created that seeks to measure the difference between preseason expectations and actual game outputs. In order to come up with the preseason expectation rankings, I project each team's win share by unit. Preseason projections are more subjective than postseason win-share metrics, as the preseason rankings blend more certain factors (veteran personnel, free-agent signings, salaries) with less certain clues (how the new draft class is likely to impact production, how injuries will come into play). Actual game outputs are calculated based on the unit's actual win share in each game played. (Reminder: My win-share figure is defined as the measurement of how each player, position group and side of the ball impacts a team's ability to earn first downs and touchdowns, as related to wins. And yes, these can be negative.)
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) OC INTERVIEWS. Dave Canales, current Seahawks QBs coach, is scheduled for a second interview for the vacant Ravens OC...
GEORGIA STATE
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: QB Carousel

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Tom Brady is officially calling it a career (again) and the guys discuss what his departure means for the fantasy pieces left behind and Tampa Bay as a whole. Speaking of QBs, there will be plenty of quarterback chatter this offseason through the draft and free agency and the hosts play the Quarterback Match Game to help make sense of it! Finally, they wrap things up by breaking down some of the big coaching additions announced this week and what it means for fantasy.
NFL

2023 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from National's 27-10 win over American in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. -- The National team defeated the American team, 27-10, in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The game capped off a week-long job interview, including three days of practices, for 100-plus of the 2023 NFL Draft's top senior (and some junior-eligible) prospects.
MOBILE, AL
NFL

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thurs. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games conclude Sunday with more skills competitions and three flag football games to determine the AFC-NFC winner.
NFL

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four QBs selected in top 10; Bills, Eagles add running back

With the top 29 picks set for the 2023 NFL Draft, here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
ALABAMA STATE

