Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Winners and Losers from the AFC ChampionshipChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The next great quarterback rivalryChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
NFL
2023 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice
MOBILE, Ala. -- With three days of Reese's Senior Bowl practices in the books, 100-plus prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft are on the verge of wrapping up a crucial job interview. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah provides a look at 10 players who helped themselves the most during the week leading up to Saturday's game.
NFL
Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal
The Seahawks' 2022 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year finalist is optimistic about coming back to Seattle. Geno Smith had a resurgent season in his first year as a starter since 2014, passing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a league-leading 69.8 completion percentage while helping the Seahawks to a surprise playoff run. But with the first-time Pro Bowler scheduled to enter free agency, the biggest early questions of Seattle's offseason have revolved around whether the club will strike a deal to keep him under center moving forward.
NFL
Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights the most imposing individuals in Super Bowl LVII. January reiterated a self-evident truism about the NFL: The stars come out in the playoffs. The...
NFL
Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'
Derek Carr has no plans to extend the Feb. 15 deadline in his contract that triggers $40.4 million in future guaranteed money to help facilitate a trade from Las Vegas. "I don't think that would be best for me," Carr said Thursday from the Pro Bowl Games, via the Associated Press.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Senior Bowl practice standouts; DJ's Top 50 NFL prospects 1.0
Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Mobile, Alabama as the guys are covering the 2023 Senior Bowl. To start off, the guys react to the news of Tom Brady retiring by discussing how it affects the 2023 NFL Draft. Next, the pair focus on the American team at the Senior Bowl and go through some standout players from practice. After that, the duo highlight the standout practice players from the National team. To wrap up the show, DJ hits on a few players from his top 50 prospects 1.0 article.
NFL
Maxx Crosby on Raiders moving forward without Derek Carr: 'Tough part of this business'
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby entered the NFL with Derek Carr as his quarterback in 2019. However, the 2023 season will likely feature a new quarterback for Las Vegas. Crosby discussed with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe about Carr's situation and how the team is moving forward. "Honestly, it's just bittersweet....
NFL
Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'grateful' to have blocked for Tom Brady: 'I hope I made him proud'
2023 is certain to have a different feel in Tampa Bay following the retirement of Tom Brady, especially for Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs. Since being drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in 2020, Wirfs has known no other responsibility than protecting a future Hall of Fame quarterback. Speaking with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Saturday, Wirfs said he and the team are overall appreciative of their time playing with Brady.
NFL
Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed
The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon was officially dismissed on Friday, but the charge could be refiled. A court document filed Friday stated that the charge against Mixon was dismissed at the request of the city prosecutor's office. At a court hearing on Friday,...
NFL
NFL and Partners to Promote CPR Education and Improve Safety for Young Athletes
The NFL and its long-time partners, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, announced a commitment to promote cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education and work with coaches and others involved in youth sports to ensure that they have proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies. The NFL is supporting these efforts during Super Bowl week by amplifying CPR educational materials and enhancing long-term national and local partnerships.
NFL
Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: 'We know what type of player he can be'
LAS VEGAS -- As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Matt Judon was a catalyst for much of that, but as a team leader was also mindful that there was never a defensive-offensive divide within the club. The four-time Pro Bowler is...
NFL
NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared
Over the past few seasons, I have been identifying overperforming and underperforming units using a model I created that seeks to measure the difference between preseason expectations and actual game outputs. In order to come up with the preseason expectation rankings, I project each team's win share by unit. Preseason projections are more subjective than postseason win-share metrics, as the preseason rankings blend more certain factors (veteran personnel, free-agent signings, salaries) with less certain clues (how the new draft class is likely to impact production, how injuries will come into play). Actual game outputs are calculated based on the unit's actual win share in each game played. (Reminder: My win-share figure is defined as the measurement of how each player, position group and side of the ball impacts a team's ability to earn first downs and touchdowns, as related to wins. And yes, these can be negative.)
NFL
LB Roquan Smith 'excited to call' Baltimore home after 'roller-coaster of emotions' leaving Chicago
HENDERSON, Nev. -- With a long grin curving his face and a collection of youngsters draped around him for a photo, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was the last NFL all-star remaining at a charity event Friday. It was a gesture that spoke to Smith's kind nature, and was emblematic...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) OC INTERVIEWS. Dave Canales, current Seahawks QBs coach, is scheduled for a second interview for the vacant Ravens OC...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: QB Carousel
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Tom Brady is officially calling it a career (again) and the guys discuss what his departure means for the fantasy pieces left behind and Tampa Bay as a whole. Speaking of QBs, there will be plenty of quarterback chatter this offseason through the draft and free agency and the hosts play the Quarterback Match Game to help make sense of it! Finally, they wrap things up by breaking down some of the big coaching additions announced this week and what it means for fantasy.
NFL
Budda Baker cites Week 1 blowout loss vs. Chiefs as indication of Cardinals' struggles ahead: 'It showed who was prepared'
LAS VEGAS -- The lone all-star for the Arizona Cardinals, safety Budda Baker is set to take the field Sunday for the inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to play in Super Bowl LVII at Baker and the Cardinals' home field of State Farm Stadium.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from National's 27-10 win over American in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. -- The National team defeated the American team, 27-10, in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The game capped off a week-long job interview, including three days of practices, for 100-plus of the 2023 NFL Draft's top senior (and some junior-eligible) prospects.
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions
Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thurs. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games conclude Sunday with more skills competitions and three flag football games to determine the AFC-NFC winner.
NFL
Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'
LAS VEGAS -- Rest easy Bay Area, Trent Williams isn't retiring. "Yeah, for sure," Williams told NFL.com when asked if he was definitely coming back. "Next year, the year after. I'm under contract until I'm 39 [years old]." The 34-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler created a bit of a stir on...
NFL
Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four QBs selected in top 10; Bills, Eagles add running back
With the top 29 picks set for the 2023 NFL Draft, here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
NFL
DE Bradley Chubb's broken hand 'all good' as he aims to improve on 'decent' debut with Dolphins
HENDERSON, Nev. -- A few days into the second month of the year, Miami Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb is feeling better physically than he has at this point on the calendar in quite some time. A litany of injuries has plagued the two-time Pro Bowler's five seasons, but despite...
Comments / 1