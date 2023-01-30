Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
China says it "reserves the right" to deal with "similar situations" following the United States' decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon. "The US used force to attack our civilian unmanned airship, which is an obvious overreaction. We express solemn protest against this move by the US side," China's Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement on Sunday afternoon local time.
Albany Herald
Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai
Pakistan's former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at Dubai American Hospital, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old. In a statement sent to CNN, senior military officials expressed their "heartfelt condolences" on the "sad demise of General...
Albany Herald
U.S. powers past Uzbekistan to advance at Davis Cup
The United States easily advanced out of its Davis Cup qualifying series by winning both matches against host Uzbekistan on Saturday in Tashkent. Coming in with a 2-0 lead already, Americans Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram defeated Sanjar Fayziev and Sergey Fomin in doubles 6-2, 6-4. Denis Kudla polished off the 4-0 win with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Amir Milushev.
Comments / 0