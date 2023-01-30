Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s a battle of the bills. Politicians on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota Senate are pushing legislation to eliminate the Social Security tax, but with different methods. Minnesota is one of 11 states that currently taxes Social Security. Some...
Surprise: The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz outlines his One Minnesota budget proposal
Governor Walz visited Laura MacArthur elementary to talk about his One Minnesota budget proposal. The $12 billion proposal aims to help make Minnesota the best place for families. Some of the issues being tackled are child poverty, mental health resources, and supporting public education. The One Minnesota budget proposal also...
redlakenationnews.com
State awash in surplus, schools drowning in deficits
School districts across Minnesota are drowning in deficits driven by "cross subsidies" - the cost of unfunded state and federal mandates. Within the next 10 to 12 weeks, many will begin announcing staff and program cuts for the 2023-24 school year. Sometimes a local example helps people understand the scope...
Minnesota Senate committee advances bill to increase teachers of color in Minnesota schools
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fourth grader Azomali Obiasakin was at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday with a personal plea: Asking the legislature to pass policies to increase teachers of color in schools across the state."At my new school, they know how to handle difficult situations because there are more teachers of color," Obiasakin told a Senate panel. "Please pass the teachers of color act so more kids can feel happy in their schools."Obiasakin and other students told a Senate committee on Wednesday there is a crucial need for educators who look like them in classrooms everywhere. The current make-up of...
Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
hot967.fm
Labor Top Legislative Issue for Minnesota Pork Producers
Issues surrounding the ag workforce top the list of legislative priorities for the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. Lauren Servick is the director of public policy and engagement:. “Obviously, labor has been a big discussion lately in our state legislature (so) being involved in those conversations and helping them understand how...
willmarradio.com
Baker says DFL "drunk with power"
(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker is still seething over the aggressive progressive DFL agenda moving very quickly through the Minnesota Legislature so far this session. On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Baker, who is a House Assistant Minority Leader, had harsh words for DFLers and said he has "nothing to lose"...
MN lawmakers to hear proposal to redesign state flag over "racist undertones"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a proposal that would create a 16-member commission to redesign the state flag.Supporters of the plan say the state flag right now doesn't pass the good flag test for its design -- simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words -- described by the North American Vexillological Association, a group of flag enthusiasts who study flags.Some have also suggested that there are racist undertones to the current design of the flag, so they want to get people together and think about changing that for the future.DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, who sponsored the...
wdayradionow.com
Hawley state representative criticizes Minnesota house bill requiring all carbon-free energy sources by 2040
(Fargo, ND) -- State representative Jim Joy is criticizing a bill just passed by the Minnesota house that would require the state's utilities to get all of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. "Last night, Minnesota for instance, used 80,000 megawatts. If we went solar for that much megawatts...
mprnews.org
Minnesota makes progress in cutting emissions from electricity, more work to do in agriculture and home heating
Indicators show Minnesota may be able to meet a goal of reducing greenhouse gas pollution by 30 percent by 2025. Emissions declined nearly that much — 23 percent — between 2005 and 2020, according to a new report by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The state had not...
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
Bill that would restore right to vote for Minnesotans on probation, parole nears House vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A bill ready for a vote in the Minnesota House would restore voting rights for thousands of Minnesotans with felony convictions currently barred from the ballot box until their sentence is complete.The state's current policy allows people to vote after they complete time for probation, parole or supervised release. The proposal, which advanced out of the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, would allow Minnesotans to vote when they leave prison.For supporters of the measure, the issue is simple: If Minnesotans are now longer incarcerated and live and work in communities across the state, they...
Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota
Last week’s budget-palooza in St. Paul revealed a small but potentially significant rift between Gov. Walz and the DFL-controlled legislature on the topic of marijuana policy. In announcing their legalization bill, DFL legislators proposed taxing cannabis sales at 8% on top of the existing state sales tax of 6.5% (the sales tax is higher in […] The post Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota’s Largest Landowner Doesn’t Live in the State
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
House Democrats want state authority over health care consolidations in Minnesota
Minnesota House Democrats on Monday warned a merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health could increase health care costs or lead to hospital and clinic closures. In November, Fairview and Sanford announced their intention to merge into one health care system run by Sanford’s current CEO Bill Gassen. The target date to complete the […] The post House Democrats want state authority over health care consolidations in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
KNOX News Radio
Appeals court upholds MN ‘Clean Car Rule’ tied to CA
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the state’s “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state’s vehicle emission standards to California regulations. A three-judge panel today (Mon) rejected the arguments of Minnesota’s auto dealers, who argued that state pollution regulators exceeded their authority and unconstitutionally delegated their rulemaking authority to California.
boreal.org
Clean energy bill passes DFL-controlled MN House, state republicans call it ‘dangerous’
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that they say will tackle the climate crisis and create good jobs. According to a press release, the House File 7 establishes new clean energy goals for the state and puts Minnesota on a path to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.
Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit
Minnesota is one of just a handful of states allowing wild turtles to be harvested, sold and exported for profit. But that could change this year if the DFL-controlled Legislature succeeds in passing a total ban on the practice that’s been decades in the making. “Turtles are one of the most vulnerable species in our […] The post Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
