Anthony Edwards Explains Rudy Gobert's Immense Defensive Impact

Anthony Edwards explained just how impactful Rudy Gobert is on the defensive end, stating that just his mere presence affects opposing players.

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked set to be the biggest disappointment of the 2022-23 NBA season. They had a 16-21 record to end 2022 but the new year has really seen a change in their fortunes. The Timberwolves are 11-4 in 2023 which has seen them improve to 27-25 on the season and the mood around the team has changed quite a bit.

Anthony Edwards has been key to their recent success and his last 5 games have seen him average 34.2 PPG on 54.0% shooting from the field. Edwards though had some high praise for Rudy Gobert , as he says he has been noticing just how impactful the Frenchman is on the court.

Anthony Edwards on seeing Rudy Gobert's impact more and more:



"I said on the bench today, I seen a guy go in and look at Rudy and have a wide-open layup. And Rudy just stabbed at him, and he threw it and Rudy stole it. Like him present in a game just affects a lot of people."

A Timberwolves analyst found the play that Edwards was talking about and it shows how Gobert deters players from attacking the rim.

"Glad Dane got a quote on this because this is one of the more obvious 'Rudy deterrence' moments of the season. Sabonis won't attack the rim with Rudy on his hip, Monk won't go up with Rudy towering over him, Barnes forces a bad pass with Rudy in front, and Rudy gets the steal."

Gobert gets a lot of criticism over his shortcomings and all the good things he does on the court tend to get ignored. He is far from perfect, but all the hate he seems to get is unwarranted.

Anthony Edwards Believes He Should Be An All-Star This Season

Edwards had a bit of a slow start to this campaign which led to concerns over his development. He has put those concerns to rest with some excellent displays over the last month or so and stated recently that he feels like he's an All-Star .

He probably won't make it this time around but Edwards will have plenty more opportunities in the future. He went on to say that all he really cares about is making the playoffs and that should be his goal. The Timberwolves will be tied for the 4th seed in the Western Conference if they beat the Sacramento Kings on Monday night and no one would have seen that coming a few weeks back.

