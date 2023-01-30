Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Marconews.com
Deion Sanders drastically overhauls Colorado’s football roster in just eight weeks
No other college football coach in the country has overhauled his roster this year like Deion Sanders did in just eight weeks at Colorado. It’s downright historic. With at least 42 new scholarship players coming in, Sanders has reeled in the biggest class of newcomers in recorded school history. And he might not be done. The transfer portal opens again in May after Sanders already signed or gained commitments from 23 players from other four-year colleges in December and January.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
Marconews.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took his legend to a new level with more vintage drama | Opinion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This time, the ultimate highlight wasn’t some no-look pass or gravity-defying sidearm dart through a maze of bodies. This time, to bring home another AFC title, it was all about hustle and grit for Patrick Mahomes. No, it’s hardly a surprise that the NFL’s...
Marconews.com
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts to make history as first Black QBs to face off in Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make history next month as the first pair of Black quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play each other Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Mahomes punched his ticket to Super Bowl 57 with a...
Marconews.com
Chiefs' Chris Jones, 'most unstoppable man in football,' ends playoff sack drought
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Finally, there’s a fresh angle for Chris Jones. The dominant Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, one of the NFL’s premier inside pass-rushers, can now add “playoff sacks” to his resume. Jones collected two of Kansas City’s five sacks of Joe Burrow...
Marconews.com
Richard Sherman disappointed by officiating during championship weekend
Championship weekend was a bit of a roller coaster ride. The NFC title game turned out to be a blowout thanks in part to the San Francisco 49ers having to play their fifth-string QB and the AFC championship had fans questioning much of the refereeing. Seattle Seahawks great Richard Sherman...
Marconews.com
Winners and losers of Tom Brady's retirement announcement extend from field to broadcast booth
For the second time in a year, Tom Brady – by nearly every account, the greatest quarterback and player in the 103-year history of the NFL – is retiring. And, unlike in 2022 – when rumors of TB12's retirement leaked prior to Super Bowl 56 before he eventually confirmed them one year ago today (and reversed the decision a month later) – Brady, 45, said in social media posts Wednesday morning that, "I'm retiring – for good."
Marconews.com
Missouri congressman Mark Alford thanks Bengals LB Joseph Ossai after Chiefs beat 'Bungles'
Many Cincinnati Bengals' fans have heard enough of politicians talking smack about NFL teams their constituents' team is playing. But Congressman Mark Alford, serving as the Representative of the 4th district of Missouri, asked Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval – or "Mayor Jabroni," as he calls him – in essence, to hold his beer.
Marconews.com
Jalen Ramsey replaces Darius Slay in Pro Bowl, his 6th career selection
For the sixth time in his career, Los Angeles Rams superstar Jalen Ramsey is heading to the Pro Bowl. On Monday, the NFL announced that Ramsey will join the all-star festivities. Ramsey, who was an alternate, replaced Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on the NFC's roster for this year's Pro...
Marconews.com
Super Bowl 57 is going to be kind of a nightmare for the Kelce family, right?
This is the Morning Win, by Andy Nesbitt. Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are two of the coolest guys in the NFL and they will make some pretty awesome history in Arizona when they become the first two brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. I mean,...
Marconews.com
3 years football's most famous Florida man, Tom Brady retires. Here are his top non-sports moments
Tom Brady announced his original retirement Feb. 1, 2022. Then he unretired just over a month later to complete "unfinished business." A year later, on Feb. 1, 2023, the GOAT of football announced his official retirement − "for good." The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced the news in a...
Marconews.com
Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane reveals his lone criticism of star QB Josh Allen
There likely aren't many reasons for the Buffalo Bills to criticize star quarterback Josh Allen, but general manager Brandon Beane has one qualm. Beane said he would like to see Allen take fewer hits and protect his body during games, according to an interview the GM gave to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.
Marconews.com
Ravens give Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales second interview for open offensive coordinator spot
The Baltimore Ravens will conduct their second interview with Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for their open offensive coordinator position this week. After mutually agreeing to part ways with Greg Roman shortly after their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in January, Baltimore was one of the first teams to seek a fresh face for the position.
Marconews.com
Cameron Jordan selected for Pro Bowl Games, will team up with Demario Davis
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been added to the NFC roster for the upcoming Pro Bowl Games, where he'll be teaming up with Saints linebacker Demario Davis. Jordan is a natural fit for the Pro Bowl's new format, which will introduce more skills competitions and minigame contests...
Marconews.com
4 prospects to watch for the Jets at the Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl is one of the biggest pre-draft events and the last opportunity to draft prospects to put on some fresh film in pads before teams start getting into the nitty-gritty on the players through the Scouting Combine and pro days. The Jets have dipped into the Senior Bowl...
Marconews.com
Untold halftime show stories from top Super Bowl organizer
Sports Seriously recently spoke with NFL's Peter O'Reilly who oversees planning the Super Bowl A to Z and he tells us some behind the scenes stories from previous halftime shows that include Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.
Marconews.com
AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit with the NFL against the Carolina Panthers seeking about $5 million in offset severance compensation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach...
