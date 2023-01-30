ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marconews.com

Deion Sanders drastically overhauls Colorado’s football roster in just eight weeks

No other college football coach in the country has overhauled his roster this year like Deion Sanders did in just eight weeks at Colorado. It’s downright historic. With at least 42 new scholarship players coming in, Sanders has reeled in the biggest class of newcomers in recorded school history. And he might not be done. The transfer portal opens again in May after Sanders already signed or gained commitments from 23 players from other four-year colleges in December and January.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marconews.com

Richard Sherman disappointed by officiating during championship weekend

Championship weekend was a bit of a roller coaster ride. The NFC title game turned out to be a blowout thanks in part to the San Francisco 49ers having to play their fifth-string QB and the AFC championship had fans questioning much of the refereeing. Seattle Seahawks great Richard Sherman...
SEATTLE, WA
Marconews.com

Winners and losers of Tom Brady's retirement announcement extend from field to broadcast booth

For the second time in a year, Tom Brady – by nearly every account, the greatest quarterback and player in the 103-year history of the NFL – is retiring. And, unlike in 2022 – when rumors of TB12's retirement leaked prior to Super Bowl 56 before he eventually confirmed them one year ago today (and reversed the decision a month later) – Brady, 45, said in social media posts Wednesday morning that, "I'm retiring – for good."
Marconews.com

Jalen Ramsey replaces Darius Slay in Pro Bowl, his 6th career selection

For the sixth time in his career, Los Angeles Rams superstar Jalen Ramsey is heading to the Pro Bowl. On Monday, the NFL announced that Ramsey will join the all-star festivities. Ramsey, who was an alternate, replaced Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on the NFC's roster for this year's Pro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marconews.com

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane reveals his lone criticism of star QB Josh Allen

There likely aren't many reasons for the Buffalo Bills to criticize star quarterback Josh Allen, but general manager Brandon Beane has one qualm. Beane said he would like to see Allen take fewer hits and protect his body during games, according to an interview the GM gave to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.
BUFFALO, NY
Marconews.com

Ravens give Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales second interview for open offensive coordinator spot

The Baltimore Ravens will conduct their second interview with Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for their open offensive coordinator position this week. After mutually agreeing to part ways with Greg Roman shortly after their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in January, Baltimore was one of the first teams to seek a fresh face for the position.
BALTIMORE, MD
Marconews.com

4 prospects to watch for the Jets at the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is one of the biggest pre-draft events and the last opportunity to draft prospects to put on some fresh film in pads before teams start getting into the nitty-gritty on the players through the Scouting Combine and pro days. The Jets have dipped into the Senior Bowl...
TEXAS STATE
Marconews.com

Untold halftime show stories from top Super Bowl organizer

Sports Seriously recently spoke with NFL's Peter O'Reilly who oversees planning the Super Bowl A to Z and he tells us some behind the scenes stories from previous halftime shows that include Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.
Marconews.com

AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit with the NFL against the Carolina Panthers seeking about $5 million in offset severance compensation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach...
CHARLOTTE, NC

