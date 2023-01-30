ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marconews.com

Ravens give Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales second interview for open offensive coordinator spot

The Baltimore Ravens will conduct their second interview with Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for their open offensive coordinator position this week. After mutually agreeing to part ways with Greg Roman shortly after their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in January, Baltimore was one of the first teams to seek a fresh face for the position.
BALTIMORE, MD
Marconews.com

Winners and losers of Tom Brady's retirement announcement extend from field to broadcast booth

For the second time in a year, Tom Brady – by nearly every account, the greatest quarterback and player in the 103-year history of the NFL – is retiring. And, unlike in 2022 – when rumors of TB12's retirement leaked prior to Super Bowl 56 before he eventually confirmed them one year ago today (and reversed the decision a month later) – Brady, 45, said in social media posts Wednesday morning that, "I'm retiring – for good."
Marconews.com

AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit with the NFL against the Carolina Panthers seeking about $5 million in offset severance compensation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Marconews.com

Jalen Ramsey replaces Darius Slay in Pro Bowl, his 6th career selection

For the sixth time in his career, Los Angeles Rams superstar Jalen Ramsey is heading to the Pro Bowl. On Monday, the NFL announced that Ramsey will join the all-star festivities. Ramsey, who was an alternate, replaced Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on the NFC's roster for this year's Pro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marconews.com

4 prospects to watch for the Jets at the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is one of the biggest pre-draft events and the last opportunity to draft prospects to put on some fresh film in pads before teams start getting into the nitty-gritty on the players through the Scouting Combine and pro days. The Jets have dipped into the Senior Bowl...
TEXAS STATE

