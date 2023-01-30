Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
NBC New York
Looking at some facts that link the Eagles and Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs dominated the NFL this season. Both squads are rolling into Super Bowl LVII after winning their conference championships. They’ll meet in Glendale, Ariz., for the big game at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium. The two franchises have never met in the...
KSDK
Kansas City goes red for the Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl
This is the Kansas City Chiefs' third Super Bowl appearance in four years. They'll take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
Marconews.com
Winners and losers of Tom Brady's retirement announcement extend from field to broadcast booth
For the second time in a year, Tom Brady – by nearly every account, the greatest quarterback and player in the 103-year history of the NFL – is retiring. And, unlike in 2022 – when rumors of TB12's retirement leaked prior to Super Bowl 56 before he eventually confirmed them one year ago today (and reversed the decision a month later) – Brady, 45, said in social media posts Wednesday morning that, "I'm retiring – for good."
Marconews.com
Untold halftime show stories from top Super Bowl organizer
Sports Seriously recently spoke with NFL's Peter O'Reilly who oversees planning the Super Bowl A to Z and he tells us some behind the scenes stories from previous halftime shows that include Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.
Marconews.com
How to watch the Puppy Bowl, featuring two-legged star Joey, Seattle Seahawks-trained pooch Cooper
The teams are set for the ruff-est game to take place on Super Bowl Sunday – the 19th annual Puppy Bowl. Puppy Bowl XIX features perennial pooch powerhouses Team Ruff and Team Fluff competing for the Lombarky Trophy. Each team is stacked with adorable (and adoptable) puppies who romp on a model stadium's turf for the three-hour show.
SB Nation
Super Bowl Prediction: Will the Eagles or Chiefs win the Lombardi Trophy?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Super Bowl LVII is set, with the top teams from both the NFC and...
Chiefs gives Eagles Super Bowl motivation: K.C. victory parade in the works
Talk about tempting fate. The Kansas City Star reports the city has already started planning a victory parade for the Chiefs, should they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. “We’re getting ready; you have to,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and...
Former Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Headed to Super Bowl With Chiefs
Matt Nagy is headed to the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. The former Bears head coach earned his ticket to the big game as the quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Comments / 0