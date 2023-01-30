ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC New York

Looking at some facts that link the Eagles and Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs dominated the NFL this season. Both squads are rolling into Super Bowl LVII after winning their conference championships. They’ll meet in Glendale, Ariz., for the big game at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium. The two franchises have never met in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marconews.com

Winners and losers of Tom Brady's retirement announcement extend from field to broadcast booth

For the second time in a year, Tom Brady – by nearly every account, the greatest quarterback and player in the 103-year history of the NFL – is retiring. And, unlike in 2022 – when rumors of TB12's retirement leaked prior to Super Bowl 56 before he eventually confirmed them one year ago today (and reversed the decision a month later) – Brady, 45, said in social media posts Wednesday morning that, "I'm retiring – for good."
Marconews.com

Untold halftime show stories from top Super Bowl organizer

Sports Seriously recently spoke with NFL's Peter O'Reilly who oversees planning the Super Bowl A to Z and he tells us some behind the scenes stories from previous halftime shows that include Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

