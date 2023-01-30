ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

'People don't realize how hurt he was': Patrick Mahomes battles through injury to put Chiefs in SB

By Adam Teicher
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpDX4_0kVmS7Bm00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes made a lot of plays Sunday night that helped boost the Kansas City Chiefs into Super Bowl LVII , but the one they'll be talking about the longest was a seemingly simple 5-yard scramble on his last snap of the AFC Championship Game.

The run, combined with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai , put the Chiefs in position for a 45-yard Harrison Butker field goal with three seconds left that secured the 23-20 victory and landed Kansas City in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons.

The play came with Mahomes hobbled by a high ankle sprain. He wasn't as mobile as he usually is, but he still threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

But it was the scramble that impressed the Chiefs the most.

"People don't realize how hurt he was,'' Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said. "We all saw the injury. High ankles are terrible injuries, and sometimes guys miss two, three weeks, and he was out there and running for a first down and a big play in the game that got us in field goal range.

"But it just adds to an already great legacy.''

Mahomes declared shortly after injuring the ankle in last week's divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that he planned to play Sunday night. He then took his usual workload in practice during the week, so there was never much drama surrounding whether he would be in the Chiefs' lineup.

The bigger issue was how effective he could be. The Chiefs were quietly confident -- not because of any feat he performed in practice but just from the fact he was there and working despite the injury.

"He gave me no opportunity to think that he wasn't going to play,'' coach Andy Reid said. "He never missed a snap.''

Mahomes led the Chiefs to scores on each of their first three possessions, the first two ending in field goals and the last a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce .

Mahomes wound up 29-of-43 passing with no interceptions. He did fumble once, with the Bengals recovering and eventually turning it into a touchdown.

"I just tried to do whatever I could to win, and obviously, there were times where you could see that it wouldn't let me do what I wanted to,'' Mahomes said of his injured ankle. "But I was able to do enough on that last play to get the first down and get myself out of bounds and try to give Harrison the chance to win. Obviously, we got the flag, and [Ossai] pushed me, pushed me pretty late there.

"I definitely didn't feel good. I think the worst one was when I fumbled. I tried to pick it up, and that was probably the worst I tweaked it during the game. They got me close as they could to 100 percent. Then I just battled through, and I'll have a few more weeks to get it ready.''

Mahomes later threw another touchdown pass, this one 19 yards to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the third quarter.

The quarterback's game, though solid, still lacked a signature moment -- until he took his final snap with 17 seconds remaining, scrambled on his gimpy right ankle to the right sideline for 5 yards and was shoved well past the boundary by Ossai.

Kelce said he was waiting for that moment of something special from Mahomes.

"Sure enough, on that last play, you saw it all come together,'' Kelce said. "Moments like that just make it that much more special to be his teammate.''

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos

Brittany Mahomes and her toddler daughter were excited to watch Patrick Mahomes secure his AFC Championship win Brittany Mahomes watched a very special moment in her husband's career with her little girl by her side. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, was joined by daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, at the AFC Championship game Sunday to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs earn their spot in Super Bowl LVII. Sharing posts on her Instagram Story before the game's thrilling end, the new mom of two showed Sterling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC

A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

ESPN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy