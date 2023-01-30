Read full article on original website
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Four-Star JUCO DE James Jennette Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech added to their 2023 haul today landing a commitment from four-star JUCO DE James Jennette who took a visit to Virginia Tech this past weekend. Jennette is the first JUCO commit for the Hokies this cycle and the eighth non-high school player to choose the Hokies. He is also the third consensus four-star non-transfer portal commit joining OL Layth Ghannam and WR Chance Fitzgerald.
techlunchpail.com
Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against #23 Miami
Virginia Tech heads on the road after ending their long losing streak and starting a winning streak with home victories over Duke and Syracuse. Two big games loom for the Hokies this week starting tonight on the road at a #23 Miami team looking to bounce back from a close road loss at Pittsburgh over the weekend.
techlunchpail.com
Talented 2025 RB Jeffrey Overton Jr Recaps "Amazing" Virginia Tech Visit
The high school recruiting focus may be on the 2024 class, but the Hokies are also starting to lay the foundation for the 2025 cycle. They included hosting talented Northern Virginia RB Jeffrey Overton Jr who had a great visit as he told us. "The visit was amazing, I really...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile Earns ACC Player of the Week Honors
Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile was named ACC Player of the Week after leading the Hokies to consecutive home victories over Duke and Syracuse. It’s the first time Basile has been awarded with the honor. He’s the second Hokie to claim ACC Player of the Week this season as Justyn Mutts earned the award December 5th.
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
WDBJ7.com
Salem Mayhem’s inaugural season canceled
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The inaugural season for the Salem Mayhem has been canceled, according to the Professional Box Lacrosse Association. The Mayhem were 0-4 with 10 games remaining on their schedule. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner and CEO Carmen...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
NRVNews
Mills, Kyle Adam
Kyle “Adam” Mills’ Soul was Set Free on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 22 Years Old. He was Born in Christiansburg, VA on June 02, 2000. He was Known for His Care Free Spirit. He Could Never Commit to Anything lol!! He was Happy Jumping from Place to Place and Never Worrying about the Future. He was Always Full of Jokes, High Energy and a Contagious Smile. He Wore His heart on His Sleeve, Loved Deeply and Forgave Easily.
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
WVNT-TV
Plan for another slick commute ahead
Winter Weather Advisory: McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Summers, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tonight brings snow showers into the picture, which could cause a light accumulation to take place. This will likely result in around an inch of snow on the...
WSLS
Feb. 1, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Patty Lovelace for sending today’s Picture of the Day from Salem. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WVNT-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Princeton shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a shooting in the Princeton area. According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, on January 29, 2023, at 11:08 AM, Tracy Clausen allegedly shot and wounded another man in the neck on Short Street in Princeton.
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
thecarrollnews.com
Horton files to run for Sheriff
During his 30-plus year career in law enforcement, Ronnie “Dean” Horton has served as everything from dispatcher to Sgt./Supervisor of a team of 14 Virginia State Police Troopers. During his 30-plus year career in law enforcement, Ronnie “Dean” Horton has served as everything from dispatcher to Sgt./Supervisor of...
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
