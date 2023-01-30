Read full article on original website
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Talented 2025 RB Jeffrey Overton Jr Recaps "Amazing" Virginia Tech Visit
The high school recruiting focus may be on the 2024 class, but the Hokies are also starting to lay the foundation for the 2025 cycle. They included hosting talented Northern Virginia RB Jeffrey Overton Jr who had a great visit as he told us. "The visit was amazing, I really...
techlunchpail.com
Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against #23 Miami
Virginia Tech heads on the road after ending their long losing streak and starting a winning streak with home victories over Duke and Syracuse. Two big games loom for the Hokies this week starting tonight on the road at a #23 Miami team looking to bounce back from a close road loss at Pittsburgh over the weekend.
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile Earns ACC Player of the Week Honors
Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile was named ACC Player of the Week after leading the Hokies to consecutive home victories over Duke and Syracuse. It’s the first time Basile has been awarded with the honor. He’s the second Hokie to claim ACC Player of the Week this season as Justyn Mutts earned the award December 5th.
WDBJ7.com
Salem Mayhem’s inaugural season canceled
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The inaugural season for the Salem Mayhem has been canceled, according to the Professional Box Lacrosse Association. The Mayhem were 0-4 with 10 games remaining on their schedule. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner and CEO Carmen...
High School Basketball Game Called Off In VA After Player Assaults Opponent: Sheriff
Benches cleared on Tuesday night during the Colonial Forge High School basketball game against Mountain View High School in Stafford when a large fight broke out and members of the sheriff’s office had to step in.Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said…
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia SAR honors veteran at Vietnam Memorial
On January 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in program to honor a veteran held at the Vietnam Memorial, Washington, D.C. David Chapman of Moultrie, Georgia, is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He has become...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
Virginia Taxpayers Spark Rage Over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33,350 Speaking Engagement
A Virginia public library system is reportedly paying 1619 Project creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for an upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement. According to the Fairfax County Times, the hefty price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech, where she will be speaking on themes...
theburn.com
Another Bed Bath & Beyond in Loudoun is closing
The continued struggles of home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond are impacting Loudoun County once again with the announcement that another local store is closing. The company has added the Dulles Landing store to its list of stores that are slated to be shut down. The list of closing stores was updated this week.
