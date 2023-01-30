ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

techlunchpail.com

Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against #23 Miami

Virginia Tech heads on the road after ending their long losing streak and starting a winning streak with home victories over Duke and Syracuse. Two big games loom for the Hokies this week starting tonight on the road at a #23 Miami team looking to bounce back from a close road loss at Pittsburgh over the weekend.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech's Grant Basile Earns ACC Player of the Week Honors

Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile was named ACC Player of the Week after leading the Hokies to consecutive home victories over Duke and Syracuse. It’s the first time Basile has been awarded with the honor. He’s the second Hokie to claim ACC Player of the Week this season as Justyn Mutts earned the award December 5th.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Mayhem’s inaugural season canceled

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The inaugural season for the Salem Mayhem has been canceled, according to the Professional Box Lacrosse Association. The Mayhem were 0-4 with 10 games remaining on their schedule. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner and CEO Carmen...
SALEM, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Virginia SAR honors veteran at Vietnam Memorial

On January 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in program to honor a veteran held at the Vietnam Memorial, Washington, D.C. David Chapman of Moultrie, Georgia, is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He has become...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
VIENNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down

When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
VIRGINIA STATE
thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Another Bed Bath & Beyond in Loudoun is closing

The continued struggles of home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond are impacting Loudoun County once again with the announcement that another local store is closing. The company has added the Dulles Landing store to its list of stores that are slated to be shut down. The list of closing stores was updated this week.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

