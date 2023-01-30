Read full article on original website
Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Fever Ray join Blur and more at Roskilde Festival 2023
Roskilde Festival has today (January 31) announced a new wave of acts who will perform at this year’s festival. Back in November, it was revealed that artists including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens would perform at Roskilde. It marks Blur’s first appearance at the festival for 20 years.
Daine shares new single ‘Portal’ from forthcoming mixtape
Daine has shared new single ‘Portal’, taken from their forthcoming second mixtape ‘Shapeless’ ahead of its arrival later this month. The track was produced by Waylon Dean, along with regular Daine collaborators hearteyes and Lonelyspeck. It’s a sonically eclectic cut that oscillates between verses that foreground Daine’s voice with nostalgic emo guitars, and big, thrashy hyperpop choruses. Listen below:
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares ‘L’Accouchement’, first song from forthcoming solo album
Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’. The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.
Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’
Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Watch teasers of Dave Grohl in Super Bowl ad for Canadian whiskey
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has appeared in a teaser for an advert for Canadian whiskey that will be shown during the Super Bowl. The annual sporting event will take place on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. During the televised broadcast, Grohl will appear in...
Ozzy Osbourne: a rock’n’roll showman like no other
Several breeds of small nocturnal mammals might have been removed from the endangered list at the news, but the rock music world in general has been distraught to hear that, aged 74, Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring. A combination of health issues — stemming from both his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and a bad fall in 2019 which aggravated injuries from his 2003 quad biking accident (which led to numerous therapies and spinal surgery to save him from paralysis) — have left him too “physically weak” to undertake the travel necessary for a major tour.
Peter Hook says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination could be “olive branch” amid New Order row
Peter Hook has said that Joy Division and New Order‘s joint nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year could be an “olive branch” for his estranged bandmates. Nominees for the Class of 2023 were revealed earlier this week, with Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael and The White Stripes among some of the big names in line for potential induction.
Rock Hall Of Fame 2023 inductee nominations revealed
The 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed. Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael and The White Stripes are all up for potential induction this year. Joining them on the list of nominees are Iron Maiden,...
Juno Awards defend Arcade Fire nomination, say they are “honouring the rest of the band”
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has defended Arcade Fire being among the nominees for this year’s Juno Awards despite the sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Win Butler. Nominations for this years awards were revealed on Tuesday (February 31), and Arcade Fire are nominated in the Group...
Listen to Inhaler’s emotive new song, ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’
Inhaler have today (February 1) unveiled an emotive new track called ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’ – check it out below. It’s the third single to be released from their upcoming second album, ‘Cuts & Bruises’, released on February 17. Prior to this, the band had shared two more tracks from the album, ‘Love Will Get You There‘ and ‘These Are The Days‘.
Never-before-heard music by Jeff Beck and Paul McCartney discovered in archive
A lost song written by Jeff Beck and Paul McCartney has been discovered in the latter’s archive. The track was recorded in 1994 and features a spoken pro-environmentalist message recorded by Beck, which opens with him asking: “Why are they cutting down the rainforest?” The message was later used in a US 13-part radio series presented and created by Paul called ‘Oobu Joobu’. The show featured rehearsals, demos, unreleased recordings, conversations and cameos from many of McCartney’s friends, and highlighted campaigns o issues he felt were important, such as vegetarianism.
Charlotte Plank: the underground star rewriting the rules of UK drum ‘n’ bass
When NME meets Charlotte Plank via Zoom, the British-Australian artist is in the childhood bedroom where she first started recording lo-fi demos on an old mic and laptop. Behind her, a photo wall of her biggest musical inspirations – ranging from Fleetwood Mac and Sam Fender to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint, Orbital and Bicep – paints a picture of an artist unbound by traditional sonic conventions.
Donald Glover’s new TV show is like a “sister to ‘Atlanta'”, inspired by Beyoncé and Martin Scorsese
Donald Glover has announced details about his next TV project after Atlanta called Swarm, which is inspired by Martin Scorsese. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star. According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.
Vanilla Ice recalls reaction to Madonna’s marriage proposal in the ’90s: “This is too fast!”
Vanilla Ice has reflected on the time that Madonna proposed to him. The ‘Ice Ice Baby’ rapper dated Madonna for a short period in the ’90s and recently spoke about the pop star, who was nearly a decade older than him at the time, asking him for his hand in marriage.
Nick Cave responds to fan who misses his anger: “Things changed after my first son died”
Nick Cave has responded to a fan who wrote to his Red Hand Files newsletter, criticising him for losing his anger. The star regularly responds to questions and messages from fans on the site, sharing advice, stories behind his music and more. In the latest post on Red Hand Files,...
End Of The Road Festival: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Future Islands lead 2023 line-up
End Of The Road Festival has announced the line-up for its 2023 edition, with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Future Islands leading the way. This year’s event is due to take place at Larmer Tree Gardens on the Wiltshire and Dorset border between August 31 and September 3. Tickets are on sale now – purchase yours here.
Ozzy Osbourne announces retirement from touring and cancels all remaining shows
Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all upcoming European and UK show dates. The metal icon shared the news on Twitter today (February 1), writing that it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
Shakira posts cryptic video after Gerard Piqué goes public with new girlfriend
Shakira has posted a cryptic video after her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, went public with his new girlfriend on social media. The Colombian pop star and the footballer started dating in 2011 and had two sons together. They announced their split last summer. After Piqué posted a photo with...
Rinse FM acquires pirate station Kool London Radio
Rinse FM has acquired legendary London radio station, Kool London Radio. Kool was founded as a pirate radio station in 1991 by DJs Eastman and Smurf. Kool FM, which later became known as Kool London Radio when it became an online station in 2010, was pivotal in pioneering the drum and bass, jungle and hardcore scene.
