Heavy traffic expected in downtown Baltimore during Biden's visit

President Biden's visit to Baltimore is expected to bring a lot of traffic and delays for drivers on Monday.

The City's Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays in downtown Baltimore and surrounding areas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Temporary traffic stops and road closures will be implemented. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and leave extra time.

The following roads will be impacted with parking restrictions in effect:



Fort Avenue - Richardson Street to Fort McHenry

Andre Street - Fort Avenue to McComas Street

McComas Street

I-95 South in Baltimore City

I-395

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Howard Street

North Avenue - Howard to Charles Streets

Maryland Avenue - W. 19 ½ Street to Falls Road

W. Trenton Street - Falls Road to Morton Street

Lafayette Street - Falls Road to Morton Street

1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland Avenue

The Charm City Circulator's Banner Route will also have modifications. A temporary detour will be in place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This impacts Andre Street stop #410 and Fort McHenry stop #411. The route will be detoured from southbound Fort Avenue, and will turn left onto Decatur Street, right on Clement Street, right on Hull Street, and right onto Fort Avenue to resume its normal route. Riders can use Towson street stop #412 instead.

