ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Heavy traffic expected in downtown Baltimore during Biden's visit

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKIan_0kVmPLZK00

President Biden's visit to Baltimore is expected to bring a lot of traffic and delays for drivers on Monday.

The City's Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays in downtown Baltimore and surrounding areas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Temporary traffic stops and road closures will be implemented. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and leave extra time.

The following roads will be impacted with parking restrictions in effect:

  • Fort Avenue - Richardson Street to Fort McHenry
  • Andre Street - Fort Avenue to McComas Street
  • McComas Street
  • I-95 South in Baltimore City
  • I-395
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
  • Howard Street
  • North Avenue - Howard to Charles Streets
  • Maryland Avenue - W. 19 ½ Street to Falls Road
  • W. Trenton Street - Falls Road to Morton Street
  • Lafayette Street - Falls Road to Morton Street
  • 1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland Avenue

The Charm City Circulator's Banner Route will also have modifications. A temporary detour will be in place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This impacts Andre Street stop #410 and Fort McHenry stop #411. The route will be detoured from southbound Fort Avenue, and will turn left onto Decatur Street, right on Clement Street, right on Hull Street, and right onto Fort Avenue to resume its normal route. Riders can use Towson street stop #412 instead.

Click here for more information on modifications for the Circulator and here for any bus and light rail updates.

Comments / 3

thisisntnews
3d ago

Traffic slays from 9-5 just for the president to come talk about something he’s already talked about. Let alone the tax money it costs just for him to travel. So weird how we make politicians celebrities.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Transportation Today News

Construction begins on B&P Tunnel project in Baltimore

Construction recently began on phase one of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. Work includes the construction of the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel. Once completed, track speed will increase from 30 miles per hour to up to 110. “Replacing this Civil War-era B&P tunnel will nearly triple train capacity on this critical section of […] The post Construction begins on B&P Tunnel project in Baltimore appeared first on Transportation Today.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center

A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

B&P Tunnel: As a $6B replacement plan rolls out, some locals protest

Today on Midday.... equity and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel. President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore were in Baltimore on Monday to proclaim that the plan for a new Frederick Douglass tunnel is good for jobs and economic growth. But some local residents think that the burden of the 10-year project will fall disproportionately on communities of color.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County

Fire and emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp. The department says said a tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold weekend temperatures to Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a snowy start to February, Maryland is bracing for the coldest temperatures of the year. Wednesday morning started with snow across parts of the state. Elkridge in Howard County, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport recorded the highest totals of 0.4" each. BWI Airport reported 0.2" of snow, which ends the snowless streak.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in White Marsh

——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police are on the scene of a Tuesday morning shooting in White Marsh. The shooting was reported at just after 6 a.m. on January 31 in the area of Route 40 at Ebenezer Road in the vicinity of the Royal Farms. Several roads in...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Arctic blast to arrive in Baltimore on Friday

BALTIMORE, MD—The Baltimore area will be back in the deep freeze by this weekend. The National Weather Service says that an Arctic front will arrive on Friday, ushering in the second-coldest airmass of the season. Temperatures on Friday night and into Saturday will be 15 to 30 degrees below...
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

One dead, two hurt in Baltimore Township head-on crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Barry County Sheriff's Office says alcohol is a likely factor in head-on crash that left one person dead two others injured in Baltimore Township last night. Sheriff's deputies say a Volkswagen Jetta struck a Buick Enclave on M-37 near Butler Highway before 7:30 p.m. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy