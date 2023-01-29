ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'You just can’t have it': Bengals lament worst mistake at worst time vs. Chiefs

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whatever could go wrong for the Cincinnati Bengals in the final minute of the AFC championship game , did go wrong.

Joe Burrow was flagged for intentional grounding. A few snaps later, he was sacked. The punt coverage broke down and allowed a 29-yard return. A hobbled quarterback, Patrick Mahomes escaped from the pocket on third down and ran for a first down.

Then came the penalty. After Mahomes ran out of bounds at the Cincinnati 42-yard line, Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai delivered a late hit that drew a 15-yard flag, setting up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal with three seconds left.

It was the worst mistake at the worst time.

Winners and losers: Patrick Mahomes toughs out win, Eagles thrive on ground

'Shut your mouth, you jabroni': Chiefs' Travis Kelce fires back at Cincinnati mayor

4th & Monday: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCujr_0kVmP93r00
The Bengals' Joseph Ossai (58) shoves Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he scrambles out of bounded, resulting in a penalty. Sam Greene, USA TODAY Sports

“You just can’t have it,” Bengals cornerback Eli Apple told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s crucial. Crucial. Of course, the field position ... tack on 15 yards. It wasn’t just that play. It was a lot of other plays. You don’t want to put it all on him. But obviously, that’s something you can’t do.”

No, the Bengals were not only defeated by Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in coming up short in their bid to repeat as AFC champs, they were also beaten by Murphy’s Law.

The Bengals (12-5) had their 10-game winning streak snapped and lost to the Chiefs for the first time in four games over a 13-month span.

The final penalty was so significant on a chilly night at Arrowhead Stadium when stiff winds limited range and accuracy. If the Chiefs didn’t gain another yard after Mahomes’ 5-yard scamper, they would have faced a 60-yard field goal attempt.

Butker told USA TODAY Sports that his range at the west end of the stadium was 53 to 55 yards.

After tying the game early in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard Samaje Perine TD run that was set up by a 46-yard completion from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase on a gutsy fourth-and-6 call, the Bengals hurt their own cause with several penalties in crunch time. Cincinnati committed five of its nine penalties (71) in the fourth quarter. Kansas City was flagged four times for 55 yards.

The Chiefs (15-3) also caught a break early in the fourth quarter when a third-and-9 play that ended with Travis Kelce stopped way short of converting for a first down, was replayed after referee Ronald Torbert announced that the play had been whistled dead to sync the clock and play-clock. It was a weird sequence. The Chiefs had their punt team on the field when Torbert made the announcement. When the offense returned, Mahomes was sacked ... but a holding penalty on Apple extended the drive.

Controversy was avoided after the Chiefs were ultimately forced to punt. But the unusual sequence raised the question of whether the Bengals were undone by the breaks.

When Chase was asked whether Cincinnati received a fair shake, he replied, “Not really. I think we had three 3rd-and-9s, three in a row, actually.”

Added Apple: “They beat us, fair and square. That’s a great team over there, no matter what the officials do. It’s going to be like that every year; there’s always going to be bad calls. At the end of the day, they fought hard. And they won.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'You just can’t have it': Bengals lament worst mistake at worst time vs. Chiefs

Comments / 12

Kevin Farr
2d ago

try absorbing calls like this for almost 20 years the Detroit Lions get one or two of these goofy calls every year after year so quit crying we did and didn't matter

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?

In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
CINCINNATI, OH
Upworthy

Coach's daughter steals the show after hilariously mocking dad at his press conference

Eagles fans were thrilled to hear head coach Nick Sirianni talking about Sunday's NFC Championship Game. But it looks like his daughter stole dad's limelight. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to make their way to Super Bowl LVII, where they will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, reports Insider. After the game, Nick Sirianni took questions from the press along with his three kids: Jacob, Miles, and Taylor. It was a proud moment for coach Sirianni who led his team to secure a spot in the Championship Games. But his kids stole the show with their antics. It was too funny to watch.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To 'NFL Is Rigged' Conspiracy Theory

Some NFL fans think the league is rigged because not every call went the way they want. "NFL rigged" trended on Twitter following some questionable officiating in Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. You know things are getting out of hand when ...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC

A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

764K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy