Inter Parfums And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), China Yuchai International Limited (CYD), Sysco Corporation (SYY) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Align Technology Stock Over 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose by a staggering 32.15% in 21 sessions from $201.58 at 2022-12-28, to $266.39 at 14:21 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.46% to $11,451.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Comp Energetica De Minas Gerais, Landmark Bancorp, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Landmark Bancorp (LARK), Kinross Gold (KGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) 10.35% 2023-01-30 04:42:16. Landmark Bancorp (LARK) 3.59% 2023-01-20 11:10:09. Kinross Gold (KGC) 3.32%...
Caesars Entertainment Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) rose by a staggering 27.61% in 21 sessions from $39.99 at 2022-12-28, to $51.03 at 14:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
XPO Logistics Stock Was 9.13% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with XPO Logistics (XPO) rising 9.13% to $43.50 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 0.44% to $16,106.21. XPO Logistics’s last close was $39.86, 54.7% below its 52-week high of $88.00. About XPO Logistics. XPO Logistics, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp., Global Self Storage, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO), Global Self Storage (SELF), Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Income Fund (NMS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) 7.12% 2023-01-21 07:46:09. Global Self Storage (SELF) 5.47% 2023-01-28 07:55:21. Nuveen...
Redfin Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 12.77% to $8.44 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Redfin’s last close was $7.48,...
Credit Acceptance Corporation Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.17% Jump On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Credit Acceptance Corporation rising 11.17% to $514.30 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s...
FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.36% to $23.61 at 12:35 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.9% to $11,496.49, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) 16.55% 2023-01-31 15:48:18. Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) 10.04% 2023-01-30...
Elbit Imaging Ltd., John Hancock, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF), John Hancock (HPS), First Trust Intermediate Duration (FPF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) 10.31% 2023-01-19 01:13:08. John Hancock (HPS) 8.64% 2023-01-31 15:13:12. First Trust Intermediate Duration (FPF) 7.16%...
Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
DraftKings Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) jumped by a staggering 31.41% in 21 sessions from $11.27 at 2022-12-29, to $14.81 at 15:08 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. DraftKings’s...
Sypris Solutions And Novavax On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sypris Solutions, Transocean, and Weibo. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Antero Resources, Vodafone, Best Buy Co.
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Antero Resources AR, Vodafone VOD and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend of...
Nikola Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 9.03% to $2.52 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Suncor Energy Already 4% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Suncor Energy ‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% down. Suncor Energy ‘s last close was $34.72, 18.73% under its 52-week high of $42.72. The last session, NYSE ended with Suncor Energy (SU) rising 2% to $34.72....
Wayfair Stock 10.23% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair rising 10.23% to $66.69 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 0.44% to $16,106.21, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend exchanging session today. Wayfair’s last close...
