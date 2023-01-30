ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

via.news

Inter Parfums And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), China Yuchai International Limited (CYD), Sysco Corporation (SYY) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Align Technology Stock Over 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose by a staggering 32.15% in 21 sessions from $201.58 at 2022-12-28, to $266.39 at 14:21 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.46% to $11,451.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Comp Energetica De Minas Gerais, Landmark Bancorp, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Landmark Bancorp (LARK), Kinross Gold (KGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) 10.35% 2023-01-30 04:42:16. Landmark Bancorp (LARK) 3.59% 2023-01-20 11:10:09. Kinross Gold (KGC) 3.32%...
KANSAS STATE
via.news

Caesars Entertainment Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) rose by a staggering 27.61% in 21 sessions from $39.99 at 2022-12-28, to $51.03 at 14:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NEVADA STATE
via.news

XPO Logistics Stock Was 9.13% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with XPO Logistics (XPO) rising 9.13% to $43.50 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 0.44% to $16,106.21. XPO Logistics’s last close was $39.86, 54.7% below its 52-week high of $88.00. About XPO Logistics. XPO Logistics, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Oxford Lane Capital Corp., Global Self Storage, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO), Global Self Storage (SELF), Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Income Fund (NMS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) 7.12% 2023-01-21 07:46:09. Global Self Storage (SELF) 5.47% 2023-01-28 07:55:21. Nuveen...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
via.news

Redfin Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 12.77% to $8.44 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Redfin’s last close was $7.48,...
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.36% to $23.61 at 12:35 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.9% to $11,496.49, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG), Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) 16.55% 2023-01-31 15:48:18. Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (EMD) 10.04% 2023-01-30...
HAWAII STATE
via.news

Elbit Imaging Ltd., John Hancock, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF), John Hancock (HPS), First Trust Intermediate Duration (FPF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Elbit Imaging Ltd. (EMITF) 10.31% 2023-01-19 01:13:08. John Hancock (HPS) 8.64% 2023-01-31 15:13:12. First Trust Intermediate Duration (FPF) 7.16%...
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NEW YORK STATE
via.news

DraftKings Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) jumped by a staggering 31.41% in 21 sessions from $11.27 at 2022-12-29, to $14.81 at 15:08 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. DraftKings’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Nikola Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 9.03% to $2.52 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Suncor Energy Already 4% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Suncor Energy ‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% down. Suncor Energy ‘s last close was $34.72, 18.73% under its 52-week high of $42.72. The last session, NYSE ended with Suncor Energy (SU) rising 2% to $34.72....
via.news

Wayfair Stock 10.23% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair rising 10.23% to $66.69 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 0.44% to $16,106.21, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend exchanging session today. Wayfair’s last close...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

