Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightshomecare.com
Peer-to-Peer: Best of Care CEO sees diversification as key to survival
Best of Care CEO Kevin Smith is charting a much different course for the home care firm than his father who founded it 42 years ago. The family-owned firm based in Quincy, MA, provides personal care services throughout much of Massachusetts. Recently the company announced the acquisition of Moving Mentor,...
mcknightshomecare.com
CMS proposes meager 1% rate increase for MA plans in 2024
Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are projected to receive a skimpy 1.09% pay bump in 2024 — a fraction of nearly 8% increase they received from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2023. CMS announced the projected increase Wednesday and is giving Medicare Advantage Organizations only about...
mcknightshomecare.com
A slow turning of the screw for hospices
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued another major change for hospice providers: a retooling of the survey process. While not unexpected, the latest guidance, in part, requires more research and investigation by surveyors during the pre-survey process. The action represents yet another move by the federal government to intimidate and root out bad actors, who have been proliferating the space for some time.
Comments / 0