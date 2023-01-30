Read full article on original website
USD/CNH Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Monday, 30 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.75. Usd/cnh prints mild losses around 6.7400 on China-linked concerns ahead of pmis, fed and US NFP. On the other hand, the hopes of the...
Align Technology Stock Over 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose by a staggering 32.15% in 21 sessions from $201.58 at 2022-12-28, to $266.39 at 14:21 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.46% to $11,451.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $22,149.60. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 51.74% up from its 52-week low and 11.58% down from its 52-week high.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $16,047.06. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 35.64% up from its 52-week low and 4.06% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 6% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.55% for the last session’s close. At 16:09 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.13. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.23% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.13 and 12.42% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.70.
CBOE Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.04% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:10 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.71. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.68% up from its 52-week low and 47.84% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,526.50. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.79% up from its 52-week low and 0.97%...
Palladium Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.15% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Monday, 30 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,630.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2242, 99.99% below its average volume of 5466960243.57. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, Copper (HG) is $4.22. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 77873, 99.99% below its average volume of 15059981963.6. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/CHF Over 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:07 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.109% up from its 52-week low and 5.711% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
Salesforce Stock Bullish By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) jumped by a staggering 28.22% in 21 sessions from $128.47 to $164.72 at 16:23 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.84% to $15,828.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Salesforce’s last close was $164.52,...
Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
DraftKings Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) jumped by a staggering 31.41% in 21 sessions from $11.27 at 2022-12-29, to $14.81 at 15:08 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. DraftKings’s...
CBOE Rises By 7% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.89% for the last session’s close. At 16:09 EST on Monday, 30 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.97. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.13% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.97 and 5.11% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.00.
Nikola Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 9.03% to $2.52 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Platinum Futures Went Down By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,018.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 674, 99.99% below its average volume of 11628828251.58. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Sypris Solutions And Novavax On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sypris Solutions, Transocean, and Weibo. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
SmileDirectClub Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SmileDirectClub jumping 10.93% to $0.63 on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 2% to $11,816.32, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
