ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - City workers and a local labor union are against a passed bill that would double salaries for St. Louis aldermen. Board Bill 119 was passed last Friday and is now pending a signature from Mayor Tishaura Jones. It would raise pay from about $36,000 per year to $72,000 while requiring aldermen to work an average of 32 hours per week. The changes would be effective in April when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO