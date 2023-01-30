Read full article on original website
St. Louis Public Schools announce new superintendent pick
The St. Louis Board of Education has selected Dr. Keisha Scarlett as the new superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools. She comes to St. Louis from Seattle where she has been the assistant superintendent of academics of SPS since 2021.
KMOX asks: Would Mayor Jones sign bill to double salaries of aldermen?
The plan approved last week by St. Louis aldermen to double the salary of aldermen later this year appears to have the support of Mayor Tishaura Jones, who tells KMOX “public officials deserve to be paid what they’re worth.”
KMOV
City workers, police union against aldermanic pay raises
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - City workers and a local labor union are against a passed bill that would double salaries for St. Louis aldermen. Board Bill 119 was passed last Friday and is now pending a signature from Mayor Tishaura Jones. It would raise pay from about $36,000 per year to $72,000 while requiring aldermen to work an average of 32 hours per week. The changes would be effective in April when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14.
Hazelwood East Security Officer receives $500
Each month, FOX 2 gives out the Proud to Serve award to honor the local heroes who protect and serve.
Missourinet
Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program
In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
KMOV
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A recent wave of crime by young teenagers in St. Louis is garnering attention from lawmakers in Jefferson City as a proposed public safety bill could add restrictions to Missouri gun laws on who can legally possess a firearm in public. House Bill 301, introduced by...
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
stlpublicradio.org
After decades in the Central West End, legal aid agency prepares for a move downtown
One of the largest agencies providing free legal assistance in the St. Louis area is getting a new home. Legal Services of Eastern Missouri moved into its current building on Forest Park Avenue, near IKEA, 28 years ago. But as it began offering more programs and serving more clients, it ran out of room. The new office sits on the 11th and 12th floors of the Peabody Tower, at 701 Market St. in downtown.
When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves
This article was republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News). MILLSTADT, Ill. — It was a late Friday afternoon when a team of men approached a tiny pink casket. One wiped his brow. Another stepped away to smoke a cigarette. Then, with calloused hands, they gently lowered the child’s body into the ground. Earlier that day, […] The post When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
Has Anything Changed Since St. Louis' Deadliest Mass Overdose?
Nearly a year ago, 8 people died in a mass overdose event. What are the city and county doing about it?
FOX2now.com
East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria
Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
Post-Dispatch Lays Off More Than Half Its Prep Sports Staff
STLhighschoolsports.com was a separate unit inside the paper devoted to prep sports
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
Florissant bank manager admits defrauding elderly customers
On Monday, a former Commerce Bank manager from Florissant, Missouri, went to federal court and admitted stealing more than $175,000 from elderly customers.
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
stlouiscnr.com
Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District
ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
stlpublicradio.org
FEMA and community advocates want Metro East residents to review preliminary flood maps
Some Metro East residents may be mapped into a new flood zone — one that could require homeowners to purchase flood insurance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency held four open houses in various Metro East communities over the past two weeks to showcase the agency’s preliminary flood-risk maps for the area.
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri pleads guilty to defrauding elderly customers
A former bank branch manager from Florissant, Missouri on Monday admitted targeting elderly customers of her bank and stealing $175,000 of customers’ money. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to four felony counts of bank fraud. From Feb. 20, 2020,...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
