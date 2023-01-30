ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

City workers, police union against aldermanic pay raises

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - City workers and a local labor union are against a passed bill that would double salaries for St. Louis aldermen. Board Bill 119 was passed last Friday and is now pending a signature from Mayor Tishaura Jones. It would raise pay from about $36,000 per year to $72,000 while requiring aldermen to work an average of 32 hours per week. The changes would be effective in April when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missourinet

Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

After decades in the Central West End, legal aid agency prepares for a move downtown

One of the largest agencies providing free legal assistance in the St. Louis area is getting a new home. Legal Services of Eastern Missouri moved into its current building on Forest Park Avenue, near IKEA, 28 years ago. But as it began offering more programs and serving more clients, it ran out of room. The new office sits on the 11th and 12th floors of the Peabody Tower, at 701 Market St. in downtown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kentucky Lantern

When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves

This article was republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News). MILLSTADT, Ill. — It was a late Friday afternoon when a team of men approached a tiny pink casket. One wiped his brow. Another stepped away to smoke a cigarette. Then, with calloused hands, they gently lowered the child’s body into the ground. Earlier that day, […] The post When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MILLSTADT, IL
St. Louis American

Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis

The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria

Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in a church annex used for dining. East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church …. Police say two teenagers who were visiting the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church got into an argument in...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District

ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri pleads guilty to defrauding elderly customers

A former bank branch manager from Florissant, Missouri on Monday admitted targeting elderly customers of her bank and stealing $175,000 of customers’ money. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to four felony counts of bank fraud. From Feb. 20, 2020,...
FLORISSANT, MO

