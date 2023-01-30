Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMOX asks: Would Mayor Jones sign bill to double salaries of aldermen?
The plan approved last week by St. Louis aldermen to double the salary of aldermen later this year appears to have the support of Mayor Tishaura Jones, who tells KMOX “public officials deserve to be paid what they’re worth.”
myleaderpaper.com
School district poised to drop recycling contractor
What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
KMOV
City workers, police union against aldermanic pay raises
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - City workers and a local labor union are against a passed bill that would double salaries for St. Louis aldermen. Board Bill 119 was passed last Friday and is now pending a signature from Mayor Tishaura Jones. It would raise pay from about $36,000 per year to $72,000 while requiring aldermen to work an average of 32 hours per week. The changes would be effective in April when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14.
advantagenews.com
Alton Alderwoman and Mayor differ on opinions of "Crime Free Housing"
Alton's "Crime Free Housing" program went into effect in 2019 and was shelved in May 2021, right after Alton Mayor David Goins took office. Now, at least one member of the city council is expressing a desire to see it return, saying the program was able to arrest four of the city’s worst landlords and condemn their property.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
180-foot replacement cell tower near Wentzville approved
At its meeting on Jan. 30, the St. Charles County Council voted 7-0 to authorize a conditional use permit (CUP) to replace a cell tower at 29 E. Hwy. N, near St. Charles County District 2. Michelle Dohrman, of Diamond Communications, had applied for a CUP to allow replacement of...
KMOV
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A recent wave of crime by young teenagers in St. Louis is garnering attention from lawmakers in Jefferson City as a proposed public safety bill could add restrictions to Missouri gun laws on who can legally possess a firearm in public. House Bill 301, introduced by...
Now Running for Missouri AG: Will Scharf, an Outsider from Harvard Law
If you liked Attorney General Eric Schmitt, “then I think you'll like Attorney General Will Scharf,” says Bob Onder
Staffers defend St. Louis Circuit Attorney in Jefferson City
Missouri lawmakers heard from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office Monday, in opposition to a bill to have the state step in prosecuting violent crime
Joe Edwards selling some Delmar Loop properties to Washington University
Joe Edwards, the driving force behind the Delmar Loop redevelopment over the past 50 years, says he has no plans to retire, but he is unloading some properties.
CEO of St. Louis' Arts and Education Council Leaves Quietly
Lyah LeFlore-Ituen confirmed she is no longer with the Grand Center nonprofit
showmeinstitute.org
School Closings Shed Light on an Important Principle
Recently, the La Salle Charter School in North St. Louis announced its decision to close. As a state-funded and privately operated middle school, La Salle set out to “educate and support the whole child” and set them up for success in high school. Unfortunately, La Salle was not able to achieve the standardized test scores required by the sponsor, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. When asked what went wrong, the school explained that it was hit by the perfect storm: students arrived at La Salle grade levels behind where they should have been, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
Another 4 Hands Brewing Co. location is coming this summer
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — After operating for 11 years in downtown St. Louis, 4 Hands Brewing Company is expanding to St. Louis County with a culinary partner, local restaurant chain Hi-Pointe Drive-In. The brewery's second location is scheduled to open this summer at The District in Chesterfield, which is already home to Topgolf, live music venue The Factory and more. Later this year, social pickleball concept The Real Dill will join the growing list of businesses.
KMOV
Granite City adding businesses despite uncertain future of steel mill
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Granite City officials are touting several new businesses coming to the area. Mayor Mike Parkinson told News 4 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Cavalier Furniture will fill vacant spaces in the Nameoki Corridor. Parkinson and other leaders and residents are preparing for the likely departure...
stlouiscnr.com
Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District
ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
timesnewspapers.com
New Principal Approved For Kirkwood High School
The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023. Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
'It’s a public health crisis': Teenagers committing violent crimes in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — It's an issue community leaders are calling a 'public health crisis.'. Some of the most serious and violent crimes in the past week were committed by teenagers. Over the weekend two more violent acts were added to that list. Robberies, assaults, even carjackings turned deadly. These...
