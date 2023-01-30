ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School district poised to drop recycling contractor

What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

City workers, police union against aldermanic pay raises

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - City workers and a local labor union are against a passed bill that would double salaries for St. Louis aldermen. Board Bill 119 was passed last Friday and is now pending a signature from Mayor Tishaura Jones. It would raise pay from about $36,000 per year to $72,000 while requiring aldermen to work an average of 32 hours per week. The changes would be effective in April when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Alderwoman and Mayor differ on opinions of "Crime Free Housing"

Alton's "Crime Free Housing" program went into effect in 2019 and was shelved in May 2021, right after Alton Mayor David Goins took office. Now, at least one member of the city council is expressing a desire to see it return, saying the program was able to arrest four of the city’s worst landlords and condemn their property.
ALTON, IL
midriversnewsmagazine.com

180-foot replacement cell tower near Wentzville approved

At its meeting on Jan. 30, the St. Charles County Council voted 7-0 to authorize a conditional use permit (CUP) to replace a cell tower at 29 E. Hwy. N, near St. Charles County District 2. Michelle Dohrman, of Diamond Communications, had applied for a CUP to allow replacement of...
WENTZVILLE, MO
showmeinstitute.org

School Closings Shed Light on an Important Principle

Recently, the La Salle Charter School in North St. Louis announced its decision to close. As a state-funded and privately operated middle school, La Salle set out to “educate and support the whole child” and set them up for success in high school. Unfortunately, La Salle was not able to achieve the standardized test scores required by the sponsor, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. When asked what went wrong, the school explained that it was hit by the perfect storm: students arrived at La Salle grade levels behind where they should have been, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Another 4 Hands Brewing Co. location is coming this summer

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — After operating for 11 years in downtown St. Louis, 4 Hands Brewing Company is expanding to St. Louis County with a culinary partner, local restaurant chain Hi-Pointe Drive-In. The brewery's second location is scheduled to open this summer at The District in Chesterfield, which is already home to Topgolf, live music venue The Factory and more. Later this year, social pickleball concept The Real Dill will join the growing list of businesses.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Granite City adding businesses despite uncertain future of steel mill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Granite City officials are touting several new businesses coming to the area. Mayor Mike Parkinson told News 4 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Cavalier Furniture will fill vacant spaces in the Nameoki Corridor. Parkinson and other leaders and residents are preparing for the likely departure...
GRANITE CITY, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District

ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1. The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

New Principal Approved For Kirkwood High School

The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023. Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
KIRKWOOD, MO

