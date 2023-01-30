Effective: 2023-02-02 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-03 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Expect dangerous travel conditions due to icy roadways and blowing snow.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO