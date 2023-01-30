ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OilPrice.com

Baker Hughes Sent Oil And Gas Drilling Equipment To Russia From Scotland

Baker Hughes, the multinational oilfield services giant, sent oil and gas drilling equipment to Russia from Scotland despite calls from the Scottish government for businesses in the country to stop trade with Russia, the Scottish Herald reported. Citing documents revealed by a journalism co-operative called The Ferret, the Herald reported...
streetwisereports.com

Gold Mining Co. Reports Positive Results in Promising Properties

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (MLM:NEO;MLMLF:OTCQB) has reported results from progress made at its High Lake property in Ontario, located directly east of the Ontario-Manitoba border. Since drilling began, results from High Lake include a world-class intersection grading 24.96 grams per tonne of gold over 14.9 meters in hole MLHL-22-06. In other drilling, 9.8 grams per tonne of gold was intersected over 9.7 meters, only 20 meters from surface. Drilling has also intersected 13.52 g/t gold over 6.5 meters in hole MLHL-22-12 from 229.00 to 235.5 meters.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...

