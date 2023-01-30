Read full article on original website
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Driver fled after crashing car into Lake Washington
The Seattle Police Department is searching for a driver who reportedly fled from a vehicle after crashing it into Lake Washington. Several people called 911 just before 7 p.m. Friday to report seeing a car go into Lake Washington near Lake Washington Boulevard South and South Horton St. When police...
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
KOMO News
Man found dead in Aurora parking lot in north Seattle
SEATTLE — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed Saturday morning in north Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were flagged down on the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North. "Officers found a man in a parking lot with significant assaultive injuries who was...
KOMO News
People jump into action to help save dozens of dogs from fire at Seattle doggy daycare
SEATTLE — Following a large fire at north Seattle's The Dog Resort, Seattle firefighters said damages to the facility totaled more than $300,000. Investigators told KOMO News there was extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the building. Firefighters concluded Thursday that the fire was started by a dryer in the laundry area of the facility. They ruled the fire was accidental.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
KOMO News
Man arrested for barricading himself in stranger's Seattle home held on $30K bail
SEATTLE — A man accused of locking himself inside a Wallingford home for hours, destroying property inside while in an hours-long standoff with police waived his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. A judge set bail at $30,000. Seattle police were called to the 1900 block of North 46th...
q13fox.com
WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield
TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
KOMO News
Tacoma man charged for allegedly killing 66-year-old mother
TACOMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Thursday after he was arrested for killing his mother in their Tacoma home. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Michael Gese with first-degree murder and two counts second-degree murder. Gese was scheduled to appear in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, but instead of appearing in court he was sent to receive a psychological evaluation.
KOMO News
Redmond police test deployable GPS trackers to de-escalate car chases
REDMOND, Wash. — As the fate of Washington's controversial law restricting police pursuit laws is decided in the state legislature, Redmond police are now testing a new tool that would allow them to remotely track vehicles that flee from officers. The department is now using the 'StarChase' system on...
KOMO News
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at Seattle encampment under I-5
SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to an encampment fire under Interstate 5 Friday morning. The fire started inside an encampment at 10th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District area. A KOMO News photographer captured footage of the fire and smoke billowing up from the encampment.
Marysville woman sentenced after using son to traffic drugs outside restaurant
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Marysville woman was sentenced to prison Thursday, three years after an investigation unveiled a drug trafficking operation involving her Lake Stevens restaurant of which she and her husband are former co-owners. Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine,...
KING-5
Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup
SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
16-year-old killed while driving in Tacoma saves 8 lives through organ donation
Wyatt was shot in the head Jan. 15 while he was driving near North 43rd Street and North Pearl Street. He died days later from his injuries.
KOMO News
Everett man sentenced to prison for stealing police rifle during downtown Seattle protest
SEATTLE — A 26-year-old Everett man was sentenced to 16 months in prison Friday for taking a high-powered rifle from a police vehicle during a protest in downtown Seattle in May 2020. Jacob D. Little was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession of a stolen firearm. U.S. Attorney...
KOMO News
Kent to begin safety improvements after alarming number of railroad crossing deaths
KENT, Wash. — A disturbing number of deaths at railroad crossings has the city of Kent prepping for safety improvements. An even bigger issue is trespassers along the tracks, which the city also plans to address. Between 2019 and 2022, 18 people were killed by trains in Kent, according...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 66-year-old woman's son after she was found dead in Tacoma home
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a man who may have been involved in the death of his mother earlier Wednesday. Investigators say his mom called 911 for help for her son, due to mental health issues. She was then found dead when officers arrived. "We’ve seen something happen in...
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
VIDEO: Guardian One helicopter helps track & apprehend suspected car thief in Burien
While assisting King County Sheriff’s Office Deputies tracking a stolen vehicle in Burien on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Guardian One helicopter helped police apprehend and arrest the suspected car thief. Deputies initially attempted to arrest the driver of the stolen car in a parking lot, but he was...
q13fox.com
Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years
SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
