Marysville, WA

KOMO News

Driver fled after crashing car into Lake Washington

The Seattle Police Department is searching for a driver who reportedly fled from a vehicle after crashing it into Lake Washington. Several people called 911 just before 7 p.m. Friday to report seeing a car go into Lake Washington near Lake Washington Boulevard South and South Horton St. When police...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
KOMO News

Man found dead in Aurora parking lot in north Seattle

SEATTLE — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed Saturday morning in north Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were flagged down on the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North. "Officers found a man in a parking lot with significant assaultive injuries who was...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

People jump into action to help save dozens of dogs from fire at Seattle doggy daycare

SEATTLE — Following a large fire at north Seattle's The Dog Resort, Seattle firefighters said damages to the facility totaled more than $300,000. Investigators told KOMO News there was extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the building. Firefighters concluded Thursday that the fire was started by a dryer in the laundry area of the facility. They ruled the fire was accidental.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield

TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma man charged for allegedly killing 66-year-old mother

TACOMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Thursday after he was arrested for killing his mother in their Tacoma home. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Michael Gese with first-degree murder and two counts second-degree murder. Gese was scheduled to appear in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, but instead of appearing in court he was sent to receive a psychological evaluation.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Redmond police test deployable GPS trackers to de-escalate car chases

REDMOND, Wash. — As the fate of Washington's controversial law restricting police pursuit laws is decided in the state legislature, Redmond police are now testing a new tool that would allow them to remotely track vehicles that flee from officers. The department is now using the 'StarChase' system on...
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Fire breaks out at Seattle encampment under I-5

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to an encampment fire under Interstate 5 Friday morning. The fire started inside an encampment at 10th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District area. A KOMO News photographer captured footage of the fire and smoke billowing up from the encampment.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup

SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years

SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
SPANAWAY, WA

