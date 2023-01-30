ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

China set to launch long-awaited IPO reforms to reset the economy

CNN — China is set to make market-oriented changes to the way initial public offerings are approved, as it tries to reset the economy and rebuild investor confidence after a chaotic exit from zero-Covid. Once implemented, the reforms will mark the culmination of a decade-long attempt by the country...
WRAL

China says it successfully cloned 3 highly productive 'super cows'

CNN — Chinese scientists have successfully cloned three "super cows" that can produce an unusually high amount of milk, state media reported, hailing it as a breakthrough for China's dairy industry to reduce its dependence on imported breeds. The three calves, bred by scientists from the Northwest University of...
WRAL

Chinese cities are struggling to pay their bills as 'hidden debts' soar

CNN — Three years of strict pandemic controls in China and a real estate crash have drained local government coffers, leaving authorities across the country struggling with mountains of debt. The problem has gotten so extreme that some cities are now unable to provide basic services, and the risk of default is rising.
WRAL

Europe unveils $270 billion response to US green subsidies

CNN — Stung by the Biden administration's huge green subsidy program, the European Union unveiled plans for its own "Green Deal" Wednesday to cut red tape and deliver tax breaks. The Green Deal Industrial Plan will "enhance the competitiveness of Europe's net-zero industry" by simplifying regulation, speeding up access...
WRAL

Europe grew faster than the US last year. Its markets are outperforming too

CNN — Europe's stock markets have beaten Wall Street by the biggest margin in more than three decades over recent months as its economy looks set to dodge a recession many thought inevitable just a few weeks ago. Since late September, European market benchmarks have risen by 20 percentage...
WRAL

Britain hit by biggest day of strikes in a decade as pay disputes escalate

CNN — As many as half a million workers are striking across Britain on Wednesday, closing schools, canceling university lectures and bringing most of the rail network to a standstill in what unions say will be the biggest single day of walkouts in more than a decade. Teachers, university...
WRAL

Discovery of embalming workshop reveals how ancient Egyptians mummified the dead

CNN — From the ruins of an embalming workshop, scientists have discovered the substances and concoctions ancient Egyptians used to mummify the dead. While scholars had previously learned the names of substances used to embalm the dead from Egyptian texts, they were — until recently — only able to guess at exactly what compounds and materials they referred to. Now, molecular analysis of residues in pots excavated from a site discovered in 2016 in Saqqara, an ancient burial ground, has revealed some answers.

