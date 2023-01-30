Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
China set to launch long-awaited IPO reforms to reset the economy
CNN — China is set to make market-oriented changes to the way initial public offerings are approved, as it tries to reset the economy and rebuild investor confidence after a chaotic exit from zero-Covid. Once implemented, the reforms will mark the culmination of a decade-long attempt by the country...
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
The Next Pandemic Is 'Just Around The Corner,' Scientists Say
In a devastating new report, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned that the world is "dangerously unprepared" for future pandemics.
WRAL
China says it successfully cloned 3 highly productive 'super cows'
CNN — Chinese scientists have successfully cloned three "super cows" that can produce an unusually high amount of milk, state media reported, hailing it as a breakthrough for China's dairy industry to reduce its dependence on imported breeds. The three calves, bred by scientists from the Northwest University of...
WRAL
Chinese cities are struggling to pay their bills as 'hidden debts' soar
CNN — Three years of strict pandemic controls in China and a real estate crash have drained local government coffers, leaving authorities across the country struggling with mountains of debt. The problem has gotten so extreme that some cities are now unable to provide basic services, and the risk of default is rising.
WRAL
Europe unveils $270 billion response to US green subsidies
CNN — Stung by the Biden administration's huge green subsidy program, the European Union unveiled plans for its own "Green Deal" Wednesday to cut red tape and deliver tax breaks. The Green Deal Industrial Plan will "enhance the competitiveness of Europe's net-zero industry" by simplifying regulation, speeding up access...
WRAL
Europe grew faster than the US last year. Its markets are outperforming too
CNN — Europe's stock markets have beaten Wall Street by the biggest margin in more than three decades over recent months as its economy looks set to dodge a recession many thought inevitable just a few weeks ago. Since late September, European market benchmarks have risen by 20 percentage...
WRAL
Britain hit by biggest day of strikes in a decade as pay disputes escalate
CNN — As many as half a million workers are striking across Britain on Wednesday, closing schools, canceling university lectures and bringing most of the rail network to a standstill in what unions say will be the biggest single day of walkouts in more than a decade. Teachers, university...
WRAL
Top Ukrainian security official says Russia preparing for 'maximum escalation' in the war
CNN — Russia is gearing up for a "maximum escalation" of the war in Ukraine, potentially as soon as the next few weeks, according to a top Ukrainian national security official. "These will be defining months in the war," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council,...
WRAL
Discovery of embalming workshop reveals how ancient Egyptians mummified the dead
CNN — From the ruins of an embalming workshop, scientists have discovered the substances and concoctions ancient Egyptians used to mummify the dead. While scholars had previously learned the names of substances used to embalm the dead from Egyptian texts, they were — until recently — only able to guess at exactly what compounds and materials they referred to. Now, molecular analysis of residues in pots excavated from a site discovered in 2016 in Saqqara, an ancient burial ground, has revealed some answers.
WRAL
'It's all empty promises': Palestinians feel betrayed by US, warn there's only so much they can bear
CNN — Abu A'asem brews pot after pot of his specialty Arabic coffee, despite the pouring rain. His corner stand at the heart of Ramallah is always busy, no matter the weather, but his future as a Palestinian is very much as gloomy as the skies above. "I am...
Comments / 0