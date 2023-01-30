ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week

Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
Headlined by JLo’s Modern Day Protégé and Mega Social Influencer MONTANA TUCKER

Concert-4-KindnessÔ Presented by Marilyn & Jay Weinberg. Featured 125+ Performers, Presenters, and Storytellers to Inspire a Kinder World. Boca Raton, FL – To amplify kindness in South Florida and beyond, award-winning singer-songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker, along with an inclusive and affirming roster of international and local talent, delivered a resonating “We are the World”-style, multi-generational community moment this Sunday at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University.
EPIC Clinics Pompano Open for Business

EPIC Clinics Pompano is now open for business for all patients looking to identify and correct their body’s dysfunctions of the NERVOUS SYSTEM. They are a premier Brain Health and pain resolution clinic located in Pompano Beach, FL offering precision care, at 41 N Federal Hwy Ste D. Dr. Daniel Hulsey & Dr. Samantha Carney and their team of committed professionals have been dedicated to helping patients find and correct the actual CAUSE of their problems. It is very rare that a physician is able to diagnose and discover misalignment syndromes in the upper neck area. This approach allows the EPIC Doctors to treat the underlying root CAUSE of the dysfunction.
FAU Honors Patrick J. Geraghty as Business Leader of the Year

Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business honored Patrick J. Geraghty today as Business Leader of the Year. Geraghty, president and CEO of Florida Blue and Guidewell, accepted the award during a ceremony at Boca West Country Club. GuideWell is a $26 billion Jacksonville-based mutual insurance holding company that serves...
