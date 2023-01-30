ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 18

Chuck
2d ago

It wasn't a direct message. It was a reflection from where he was to where he is now, and he can't wait to play the game. I've been an Eagles fan since McNabb and Owen's ran the show. Eagles are going to take this one all the way home. Sorry, Chiefs fans. If Philly wasn't in it, I'd be all for the chiefs.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s message to Patrick Mahomes right after AFC Championship Game

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ultimately took a step back in the 2022 NFL season, as they failed to reach the Super Bowl again following a dramatic 23-20 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. It hurts for Burrow to come up just […] The post Joe Burrow’s message to Patrick Mahomes right after AFC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy

The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted […] The post Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Did Chiefs get away with penalty on game-changing play?

The Cincinnati Bengals essentially handed the Kansas City Chiefs a game-winning field goal on Sunday when they were called for a late hit out of bounds, but the Chiefs may have gotten away with a crucial penalty of their own on the same play. The Chiefs had a 3rd-and-4 at the Cincinnati 47 with 17... The post Did Chiefs get away with penalty on game-changing play? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
DALLAS, PA
NESN

NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call

Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy