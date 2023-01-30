ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

On this day in 2013: Liverpool sign Philippe Coutinho

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihg8u_0kVmL2Aa00

Liverpool announced the signing of Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho from Inter Milan on this day in 2013.

The then 20-year-old had been described as “the future of Inter” by ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez when the Italian giants brought him to Europe from Vasco da Gama aged only 16, but he struggled to establish himself in Italy.

He spent time on loan at Espanyol playing under Mauricio Pochettino in early 2012, but was again on the periphery on his return to Milan , and Inter were persuaded to sell in the January transfer window.

Benitez, who had been sacked by Inter within six months of Coutinho’s arrival at the San Siro, was still a firm believer in the Brazilian’s talents and had recommended him to Liverpool as they sought a young and affordable replacement for Dirk Kuyt.

Benitez was not wrong. Coutinho went on to prosper at Anfield over the next five years.

He made his debut as a substitute against West Brom on Feburary 11 and had his first goal six days later in a 5-0 rout of Swansea, ending the campaign with three goals in 13 league appearances.

His first full season almost ended in glory – Liverpool were seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with four matches remaining after Coutinho’s winner in a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on April 13 2014, but they would eventually finish second to Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Although he became known for scoring some fine long-range strikes, assists were Coutinho’s primary stock in trade, feeding Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling and later Roberto Firmino as Liverpool built an exciting attack, yet they would not challenge for the title again until after Coutinho had left.

The first signs he might be on his way came in the summer of 2017 as Barcelona had a bid of £72million rejected, prompting Coutinho to lodge a transfer request.

That was rejected and Coutinho scored his first hat-trick for the club in a 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow in the Champions League, but Barca were still hovering and came back in for him as the January window approached.

An offer of an initial £105million, rising to as much as £142million if certain clauses were met, was too much for Liverpool to say no to for a wantaway player, and he left for the Camp Nou on January 6 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Raphael Varane: France and Manchester United defender retires from international football

France defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 29.The Manchester United centre-back won the World Cup with France in 2018 and helped his country reach the 2022 final in Qatar. Varane won 93 international caps with France and said in a social media post that he lived out his childhood dream by winning the World Cup.Varane said he was stepping aside as “the time has come for the new generation” of French players.“We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance,” he said.The former...
The Independent

EFL announces safe standing at Wembley final for first time in 35 years

Football fans will be permitted to stand at a major men’s domestic cup final for the first time in almost 35 years when Manchester United face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley later this month.The England Football League have announced that both teams will receive an allocation of 867 seats within new safe standing areas behind each goal at Wembley Stadium.Some Premier League and EFL clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, were permitted to introduce rail seating for both home and away fans at the start of this season, following a trial period during the...
The Independent

Jos Buttler picks out positives despite England’s series loss in South Africa

Jos Buttler sees plenty of reasons for optimism ahead of England’s defence of their World Cup crown in India later this year despite losing another ODI series.Twin defeats against South Africa in Bloemfontein meant England’s 59-run victory in Kimberley was a mere consolation, with the 50-over world champions now winless in their last four series.While there have been caveats during that run, with several stars absent against the Proteas, there were some standout performances in the series as Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Buttler all made hundreds.Olly Stone persistently threatened in the middle overs and fellow quick bowler Jofra Archer...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy