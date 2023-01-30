ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio baby twin dies one month after kidnapping

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

One of two infant boys who were at the centre of an Amber alert in Ohio last month has died, authorities said on Sunday.

Last month, Ky’air Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were found alive after a woman allegedly stole a car with them still inside, reported NBC News .

The idle car was taken near a Columbus pizza restaurant, where the boys’ mother was picking up an order.

An Amber Alert is used by authorities to publicise a child’s disappearance.

One of the two children was found in a car carrier seat between two vehicles in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles west of Columbus, reported the Associated Press.

Police officers in Indianapolis found the other boy in an abandoned car that had been stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, authorities said.

The boys had since been returned to their mother.

On Saturday, Columbus police said that officers were sent to a home around 11pm after receiving reports of a baby not breathing.

Paramedics took the baby to the Children’s Hospital where the six-month-old infant was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to the police. Police said that they were “actively investigating” the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, reported CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV. Authorities have not yet provided any further details relating to the child’s death.

After the boys’ disappearance last month, police arrested Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, on kidnapping charges.

She was later indicted on two federal counts of kidnapping of a minor and appeared in federal court in Columbus a week ago. Jackson did not enter a plea at that time.

Jackie Aube
6d ago

Does anyone else not think something smells fishy here? The babies are stolen while mom is inside picking up a pizza? Most pizza places bring pizzas outside to a vehicle if asked. The boys were separated and found separately one between two parked vehicles and one in an abandoned car? Do these kids have huge life insurance policies? Now one dies unexpectedly?? I hope the other was removed before something happens accidentally to him?

CreationsBy AlaObba
6d ago

Feeding accident? While drinking milk? Who was holding the bottle so hard that he/she didn’t realize the baby was not able to swallow. This is pure negligence.My prayers goes to the little Angel up in Heaven

