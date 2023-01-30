Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
Station Casinos begins 4 day hiring event for upcoming pool season, new Rouge Room
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Station Casinos will begin filling up its staff for several open positions at two valley locations during a several-day job fair. The four-day event will kick off Wednesday, February 1, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. Managers will...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas guest wins $135,000 jackpot at Boulder Station
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky guest took home $135,000 after winning big at a local casino. A Las Vegas guest won the jackpot at Boulder Station on Saturday, January 28. The local won after hitting a 7-card straight flush at Pai Gow Poker. The Pai Gow progressive was...
Lodging
Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up
Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
news3lv.com
Peppermill Las Vegas to close briefly for maintenance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Peppermill, a popular spot on the Las Vegas Strip, says it will be closed for a little over two days next week. The restaurant posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the closure is meant to accommodate unspecified maintenance. Peppermill will be closed starting 11...
news3lv.com
Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
news3lv.com
Durango Resort shares new pictures of southwest valley construction site
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Progress is coming along at a new southwest valley casino and resort. The Durango Casino & Resort recently shared photos of construction inside the site as it begins to take shape. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mandalay Bay to host 'We Bridge' culture, music expo...
news3lv.com
Clark County to consider setting ground for Las Vegas Grand Prix as annual event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Board of Commissioners will consider laying the groundwork to stage Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix each year for the next decade. An agenda for the board's Feb. 7 meeting includes a resolution for discussion that would recognize the F1 event as "an annual event beneficial to Clark County."
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
news3lv.com
Land sold in Symphony Park for condominium complex, grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is known to be a food desert when it comes to grocery shopping, but city council members are hoping to change that. The Las Vegas City Council held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss future developments in Symphony Park. Council members voted...
news3lv.com
Henderson Multigenerational Center to host 20th birthday celebration event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson will host a celebration for the 20th anniversary of its Multigenerational Center this Saturday. The Henderson Multigenerational Center opened its doors in February 2003, the first facility of its kind in Southern Nevada. The 84,000-square-foot facility has an indoor rock-climbing wall,...
news3lv.com
Beyonce announces concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of global tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beyonce is coming to Las Vegas this summer. The music superstar announced her new global tour, called "Renaissance," and it will include a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26, according to her website. Live Nation says verified fan registration is open for North American...
New Vegas Casino Opening, Dramatic Strip Rescue, Snow in the Desert & First Hard Rock Rumbles!
MtM Vegas – New Vegas Casino Opening Wildfire Fremont. On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including all of the snow that fell this week in Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
news3lv.com
Mandalay Bay to host 'We Bridge' culture, music expo celebrating Asian culture
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will host a multi-day culture and music expo celebrating Asian culture, including a performance from K-Pop superstar group Enhypen. MGM Resorts announced that the We Bridge Expo will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena April 21-23. Enhypen...
963kklz.com
Weird Las Vegas Street Names And Where They Came From
Las Vegas street names – where did they come from, and why?. Las Vegas is a place of extremes. We probably have the brightest artificial light in the known universe shining from the Luxor pyramid every night – to the extent that pilots can’t fly directly over it for fear of piercing a retina. We have the tallest building between Chicago and the west coast., with the Stratosphere Tower. We have more hotel rooms per capita than – well, probably anywhere. More shows, more casinos, more restaurants in a three mile stretch of road on the strip, than most cities have in a lifetime.
jammin1057.com
Grtiz Café Is Las Vegas’ Hidden Gem
February is Black History Month, a four-week long celebration during which we shine a light on and seek to learn more about the people, events, experiences, and contributions of Black America throughout the past 400 plus years. Black History Month is an opportunity to rewrite and reclaim the narrative. History has always been recorded and recited from the perspective of the majority. That is neither right nor wrong, good nor bad, it simply is. what it is.
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: All In For Vegas ~ Room Rates Up To 30% Off, $20-$50 Resort or Dining Credit per stay. Stay now – 3/09/23
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, $20-$50 Resort or Dining Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off at Station Casinos. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 03/09/23 by clicking here. Starts: 1/31/23 1:04 PM. Ends: 3/9/23...
World Market Center shows off 2023 furniture, decor trends
Las Vegas' World Market Center will be unveiling thousands of pieces of furniture and home decor this week at its winter bi-annual trade show. It's an opportunity to get a look at what's trending before it hits the sales floors.
news3lv.com
Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
