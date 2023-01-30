Read full article on original website
Cyprus needs two-state solution, claims head of Turkish-occupied north
Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus will become ever more dependent on Turkey, and the hydrocarbon reserves surrounding Cyprus could be left unexploited, unless a solution to the 50-year dispute over the partitioned island is reached soon, Ersin Tatar, the president of the unrecognised “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, has said.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
France 24
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
U.S. issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.
Italy facing attacks by international anarchists, foreign minister says
ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.
BBC
Swedish flag burnt in Jakarta amid Turkey Nato row
Protesters gathered outside Sweden's embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday to demonstrate against the burning of a Quran by a far-right Danish politician. Rasmus Paludan destroyed the Muslim holy book in Stockholm earlier in January outside the Turkish embassy. The burning, and other protests, have led to a major diplomatic...
Russian Antarctic vessel docks in South Africa as green groups protest
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Russian research vessel which has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in South Africa on Saturday following protests by green campaigners who say its operations in the region violate a treaty banning mineral exploration.
Turkey issues travel warning for U.S., Europe after protests
The Turkish Foreign Ministry late Saturday issued a travel warning to its citizens planning to travel to the United States and Europe following protests against Turkey.
Quartz
🌏 Pakistan blacked out
220 million people were left without power in Pakistan. An energy-saving measure backfired when the national grid, which had been shut off overnight to conserve power, couldn’t be restored, but lights are starting to come back on. Poland pushed to send tanks to Ukraine. Leaders in Warsaw want to...
maritime-executive.com
Spanish Police Seize Livestock Carrier With 4.5 Tonnes of Cocaine
In another daring high-seas boarding, Spanish authorities have seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine from an aging livestock carrier off the coast of the Canary Islands. The waters of the mid-Atlantic near the Canary Islands are a favorite transshipment point for cocaine smugglers bringing cargoes from South America to Europe. The area is also within reach of Spanish shore-based counternarcotics teams, who search and seize smuggling vessels on the high seas with regularity.
kalkinemedia.com
Strong earthquake strikes Turkey-Iran border
DUBAI (Reuters) -An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.9 struck the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, destroying houses in a provincial capital in Iran, Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. "According to the preliminary observations of the Fars reporter, the amount of destruction of...
1470 WMBD
Eight rockets fired at Turkish base in Iraq – Kurdish security group
ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Unidentified attackers fired eight rockets at a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, two of which landed inside the facility, said the Counter-Terrorism Group, a security organisation in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region. An Iraqi contractor in the base was wounded, said an...
foodgressing.com
Orfali Bros Bistro Takes No. 1 Spot As The Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants List Is Revealed For 2023
The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi this evening for the second edition of the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Restaurants from across 14 cities within the Middle East and North...
