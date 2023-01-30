ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Cyprus needs two-state solution, claims head of Turkish-occupied north

Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus will become ever more dependent on Turkey, and the hydrocarbon reserves surrounding Cyprus could be left unexploited, unless a solution to the 50-year dispute over the partitioned island is reached soon, Ersin Tatar, the president of the unrecognised “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, has said.
France 24

Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts

The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
BBC

Swedish flag burnt in Jakarta amid Turkey Nato row

Protesters gathered outside Sweden's embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday to demonstrate against the burning of a Quran by a far-right Danish politician. Rasmus Paludan destroyed the Muslim holy book in Stockholm earlier in January outside the Turkish embassy. The burning, and other protests, have led to a major diplomatic...
Quartz

🌏 Pakistan blacked out

220 million people were left without power in Pakistan. An energy-saving measure backfired when the national grid, which had been shut off overnight to conserve power, couldn’t be restored, but lights are starting to come back on. Poland pushed to send tanks to Ukraine. Leaders in Warsaw want to...
maritime-executive.com

Spanish Police Seize Livestock Carrier With 4.5 Tonnes of Cocaine

In another daring high-seas boarding, Spanish authorities have seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine from an aging livestock carrier off the coast of the Canary Islands. The waters of the mid-Atlantic near the Canary Islands are a favorite transshipment point for cocaine smugglers bringing cargoes from South America to Europe. The area is also within reach of Spanish shore-based counternarcotics teams, who search and seize smuggling vessels on the high seas with regularity.
kalkinemedia.com

Strong earthquake strikes Turkey-Iran border

DUBAI (Reuters) -An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.9 struck the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, destroying houses in a provincial capital in Iran, Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. "According to the preliminary observations of the Fars reporter, the amount of destruction of...
1470 WMBD

Eight rockets fired at Turkish base in Iraq – Kurdish security group

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Unidentified attackers fired eight rockets at a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, two of which landed inside the facility, said the Counter-Terrorism Group, a security organisation in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region. An Iraqi contractor in the base was wounded, said an...

