Sharon Sue Hitchcock Kimble was born at Landfather's Hospital in Maryville, MO., on April 22, 1943 to Willliam L. "Bill" and Opal May Hitchcock. Sharon grew up in Skidmore, MO. and attended grade school and high school there. She graduated in 1961. Sharon then attended Gard's Business College in St. Joseph, MO. She started her first job as a secretary for Tri-State Insulation, Window and Awning Company in February 1962. This job was for 15 years. Sharon then worked for the Dale Company, Western Dairy and Laverty Sprayers. In 1989 Sharon graduated from Missouri Western State College (now University). She received a BS Degree in Business Education and a coaching certificate. Sharon taught business at St. Joseph Christian School. She was the physical education and the athletic director. She was also the girls' basketball coach. Her basketball girls rewarded her with first place two years in the Christian league at Kansas City, MO. It was a huge honor to have the traveling plaque hanging in her classroom. They also won first place in the tournament her second year. Sharon then taught business and coached at Breckenridge High School for three years. Because of health reasons she retired from Polo R-VIII School at Polo, MO. in 2002.

