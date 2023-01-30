Read full article on original website
kq2.com
Christine M. Fraser
Christine Marie Fraser, 59, of Maryville, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed from this life unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center ER, Maryville, Missouri. Christine was born on April 29, 1963, in Norfolk, Virginia to Lawrence David and Linda Chapa Chase. She grew up and...
The Tragic Life and Death of Daisy Coleman
When it comes to the game of life, some people are dealt difficult cards. Daisy Coleman was dealt a stack full of tragedy. However, what she did with the hand she was given has inspired other victims to speak up and share their own stories. Still, there is a long way to go.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
kq2.com
Bulldog's Ethan Bailey signs NLI with Iowa Central
(GOWER, Mo) East Buchanan High School's Ethan Bailey signed his National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day to Iowa Central. "They are an up and coming program, so they are going to be good the next few years, so that's why I wanted to go there," said Bailey. Bailey...
kq2.com
East Buchanan's Rylee Parker signs with Iowa Central
(GOWER, Mo) On National Signing Day, East Buchanan Senior, Rylee Parker made it official that he would play football in college. Parker signed with Iowa Central and will play linebacker. "You know I started off in Middle school as a lineman and now I'm going to college as a linebacker....
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Arrested On Warrants
A St. Joseph man was arrested early this (Wednesday) morning in Buchanan County on a pair of outstanding misdemeanor warrants and not having a drivers license. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 49-year-old St. Joseph resident Jack L. Frazier at 1:09 A.M. on a pair of Buchanan County misdemeanor warrants, one for health safety and another for fraud. He was also arrested for not having a valid drivers license.
kq2.com
Sharon Kimble
Sharon Sue Hitchcock Kimble was born at Landfather's Hospital in Maryville, MO., on April 22, 1943 to Willliam L. "Bill" and Opal May Hitchcock. Sharon grew up in Skidmore, MO. and attended grade school and high school there. She graduated in 1961. Sharon then attended Gard's Business College in St. Joseph, MO. She started her first job as a secretary for Tri-State Insulation, Window and Awning Company in February 1962. This job was for 15 years. Sharon then worked for the Dale Company, Western Dairy and Laverty Sprayers. In 1989 Sharon graduated from Missouri Western State College (now University). She received a BS Degree in Business Education and a coaching certificate. Sharon taught business at St. Joseph Christian School. She was the physical education and the athletic director. She was also the girls' basketball coach. Her basketball girls rewarded her with first place two years in the Christian league at Kansas City, MO. It was a huge honor to have the traveling plaque hanging in her classroom. They also won first place in the tournament her second year. Sharon then taught business and coached at Breckenridge High School for three years. Because of health reasons she retired from Polo R-VIII School at Polo, MO. in 2002.
northwestmoinfo.com
Faucett Man Picked Up on Two Outstanding Warrants Monday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A man from Faucett was arrested Monday on two outstanding warrants in Buchanan County. Shortly after 10:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 42-year-old Gabriel J. Smith on an outstanding Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for speeding and an outstanding Platte County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for no insurance.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main progress given by McDanel
The Maryville South Main Improvement Phase One project has been reported by City Manager Greg McDanel to the city council as being 75 percent complete. Contractor VF Anderson Builder, Harrisonville, continues to install concrete curb and driveways along the west side of South Main. RS Electric, St. Joseph, is working...
kq2.com
Mosaic seeing fewer COVID patients
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care's CEO says that he feels it is an appropriate time for the Biden Administration to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. According to recent numbers from the St. Joseph Health Department, last week 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Buchanan County. Mosaic's...
kq2.com
Donald Knapp
Donald Edward Knapp, 68, passed away on January 23, 2023 after a lengthy illness. He lived his last 15 years at Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, MO. Donald was born July 3, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO. to Frank R. Knapp and Dorothy Clisbee Knapp. He graduated from Central High School in 1974. He worked for Jerri Anne's Cafeteria during high school, then entered the United States Navy in 1974. He returned to St. Joseph, MO., again working for Jerri Anne's Cafeteria. He would work there for nearly thirty-five years until Parkinson's disease made full time work impossible.
kq2.com
Cyclones are off to their best start in 10 years
(ELWOOD, Kan.) The Riverside Cyclones Girls Basketball team is having their best season in 10 years. “They're very competitive. So once they started locking in, I mean it's kind of like a Piranha. it just keeps getting worse for the opponent every minute of the game," said Riverside Head Coach, Craig Burnes.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lamoni Driver Injured In Interstate 35 Accident
A Lamoni driver was injured following a one vehicle accident on Interstate 35 Wednesday morning which totaled the vehicle she was driving. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 30 year old Kayla Drumheller was driving northbound on I-35 and went off the side of the roadway. Her vehicle struck an embankment at the emergency crossover and went airborne. The vehicle also overturned and came to rest on its top.
kq2.com
Roofing repairs needed to Buchanan County Courthouse
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County courthouse is set to undergo some pricey remodeling. The courthouse announced last week they’re looking at replacing the existing roof as signs of wear and leaks have been an ongoing issue. Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson says although the maintenance sounds routine, it’s not...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rock Port Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl That Caused Fatal Overdose
KANSAS CITY, MO – A Rock Port man pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl to another Atchison County man, resulting in his fatal overdose. Twenty-three-year-old Quentin Carder pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri on Monday to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another. Carder admitted that he distributed four pills that appeared to be oxycodone, which were counterfeit and actually contained fentanyl to a person identified as “C.L.” in June of 2021. C.L. was found unresponsive by his father in his bedroom on June 20, 2021. He died two days later Carder had previously supplied C.L. with cocaine.
northwestmoinfo.com
New Court Dates Out For Eagleville Pair Charged in Reported Child’s Death
New court dates are out for two Eagleville residents charged in a reported child’s death last July. Court documents say Andrew D. Harrell faces eight felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child. Records say Heather N. Young faces a felony charge of abuse or neglect of a...
KMZU
Two hospitalized following motor vehicle accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO - A vehicle accident led to injuries for two occupants Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol says, Michelle Ray, 42, was the driver of a passenger car that went out of control 5 miles north of Clarksdale at Routes 31 and V. The car hit a tree, according to the report.
