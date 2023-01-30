Overlooking the I-95 highway is the Hotel Marcel, a repurposed office building that will likely be the first net-zero hotel in the United States. In the hotel’s parking lot are three solar canopies that, together with additional panels on the roof, power the hotel. During the summer, the hotel produces more energy than it consumes. But because of the winter’s shorter days and increased energy demands, the hotel is not quite at net-zero, despite investment in solar panels, more efficient heating systems, energy storage and other technologies.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO