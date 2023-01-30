Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Related
Yale Daily News
Dislodging emissions from the hotel industry: New Haven’s Hotel Marcel aims to reach net-zero carbon
Overlooking the I-95 highway is the Hotel Marcel, a repurposed office building that will likely be the first net-zero hotel in the United States. In the hotel’s parking lot are three solar canopies that, together with additional panels on the roof, power the hotel. During the summer, the hotel produces more energy than it consumes. But because of the winter’s shorter days and increased energy demands, the hotel is not quite at net-zero, despite investment in solar panels, more efficient heating systems, energy storage and other technologies.
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Governor Ned Lamont yesterday held a news conference in Hartford to announce that the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 biennial state budget proposal that he will present to the General Assembly in February will include a plan to increase Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from the current rate of 30.5% of the federal credit to 40%.
Governor plans hike in tax credit for the working poor
A budget proposal from Gov. Ned Lamont, announced Monday at the Wilson-Gray YMCA in Hartford, would benefit the working poor, raising the state’s earned income tax credit to 40% of the federal level.
Yale Daily News
YNHHS tackles racial bias in medical technology with new office
Misdiagnoses, missed diagnoses and exclusion from clinical treatments and trials — the consequences of using racially biased medical tools can be fatal. Yale New Haven Health System’s Office of Health Equity and Community Impact, launched in October of 2021, aims to dismantle the false theory of “racial biology,” which assumes that a person’s race dictates their genetics. By establishing this new office, YNHHS is working through a checklist of biased medical tests and procedures to eliminate or rework. First, the system scrapped a test for kidney function and then stopped using race as a factor in predicting jaundice in newborns — their next step will be redesigning a formula for predicting kidney stones.
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
Abdussabur Vows Unity At Campaign Launch
A hundred youth workers, former cops, small business owners, and Beaver Hills neighbors thronged a room festooned with balloons, head scarves, knit caps, yarmulkes, and hijabs Sunday to help Shafiq Abdussabur kick off a grassroots mayoral campaign with a promise to heal divisions and unite people across New Haven. The...
Yale Daily News
TEDLA: The Board Matters
This is a picture of a key describing the background of Yale Trustee Members in the mid 1900s. It lists their occupation, societies, and other information about their background. Yale is a small, but a densely packed word. Yale mandated an additional vaccine for this semester. Yale is a cliquey...
Yale Daily News
Pierson Head of College Stephen Davis to step down after 10 years
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Stephen Davis GRD ’98 announced to the Pierson College community that he would be stepping down as Head of College at the end of this semester. His decision comes at the end of his second five-year term as head. In his email to Piersonites, Davis...
Homeowners urge lawmakers to help prevent sewer bill foreclosures
Some homeowners urged state lawmakers Wednesday to rein in water and sewer authorities.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: What to Watch Out For this Winter – Dr. Justin Cahill – Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital about common winter-related health problems to watch out for. In this segment, Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:. What are the most common winter-related health problems...
NBC Connecticut
Lawmakers, Advocates Push for Legislation to Improve CT Emergency Medical System
Some state lawmakers and medical professionals are pushing for legislation that would improve Connecticut’s emergency medical system. Senate Democrats brought proposed reforms before the Public Health Committee Monday. They say a shortage of EMTs and paramedics is leading to slow response times in parts of the state and burnout for workers.
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
New Haveners Speed To Camera Defense
Yale medical student Aishwarya Pillai “Zoomed” up to Hartford to tell state legislators about the crushed skulls and other carnage she’s seen patients endure in the wake of local car crashes — and to relay her own experience nearly getting run over on South Frontage Road while trying to leave her shift at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Recreation & Parks finds use for South Norwalk land taken via eminent domain
NORWALK, Conn. — The City plans to use South Norwalk property taken from the Cocchia family to create what Norwalk Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes called “a perfect secondary parks garage.”. Situated at 10 Tito Court, the land was obtained via eminent domain to overcome...
Turnto10.com
Dr. Ranney to take on new role at Yale University after almost 20 years at Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dr. Megan Ranney, deputy dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, announced Tuesday that she will take on a new role as dean of Yale University’s School of Public Health. Ranney will be leaving her role this summer after almost two decades at...
Yale Daily News
OISS celebrates Lunar New Year with open mic event
Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit, over 100 New Haveners and Yale community members alike visited the Office of International Students & Scholars on Saturday for an afternoon of open mic performances. The event, which lasted from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., was hosted by the Yale-China Association and OISS...
Yale Daily News
Yale researchers identify biomarker key to finding new viral infections
A recent study from the Foxman lab at the Yale School of Medicine has indicated that screening patients for a certain cytokine biomarker could be a key way to identify new and dangerous viral pathogens emerging in human populations, improving current public health surveillance systems. According to Ellen Foxman, an...
Hello, Halloumi! Pistachio 2 Opens
Rahaf Sayet took two slices of blended whole wheat and sourdough bread from Whole G Bakery, layered on Cyprus-made cheese, and placed the sandwich in a panini press — crafting a local-foreign fusion meal that’s selling fast at a new Chapel Street Middle Eastern eatery. Sayet put together...
Word On Whalley: Wings Rise; Neon Fades
Six-foot-wide aluminum incarnations of the words “WING” and “STOP” rested on the Sherman Avenue sidewalk as three seasoned sign-installers scoped out the scene. The trio — TJ Telesco (above at left), Evan Curtin and Jack Deyo (at right) of New Haven Sign — were preparing Tuesday morning to install the words above the storefront of a new Wingstop fried-chicken franchise at the corner of Sherman and Whalley.
State says it won’t pay New London for school demolition work
New London officials say Kosta Diamantis told them to hire one company for remediation, but the state says it should have solicited bids.
Comments / 3