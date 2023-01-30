ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

Dislodging emissions from the hotel industry: New Haven’s Hotel Marcel aims to reach net-zero carbon

Overlooking the I-95 highway is the Hotel Marcel, a repurposed office building that will likely be the first net-zero hotel in the United States. In the hotel’s parking lot are three solar canopies that, together with additional panels on the roof, power the hotel. During the summer, the hotel produces more energy than it consumes. But because of the winter’s shorter days and increased energy demands, the hotel is not quite at net-zero, despite investment in solar panels, more efficient heating systems, energy storage and other technologies.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

YNHHS tackles racial bias in medical technology with new office

Misdiagnoses, missed diagnoses and exclusion from clinical treatments and trials — the consequences of using racially biased medical tools can be fatal. Yale New Haven Health System’s Office of Health Equity and Community Impact, launched in October of 2021, aims to dismantle the false theory of “racial biology,” which assumes that a person’s race dictates their genetics. By establishing this new office, YNHHS is working through a checklist of biased medical tests and procedures to eliminate or rework. First, the system scrapped a test for kidney function and then stopped using race as a factor in predicting jaundice in newborns — their next step will be redesigning a formula for predicting kidney stones.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Abdussabur Vows Unity At Campaign Launch

A hundred youth workers, former cops, small business owners, and Beaver Hills neighbors thronged a room festooned with balloons, head scarves, knit caps, yarmulkes, and hijabs Sunday to help Shafiq Abdussabur kick off a grassroots mayoral campaign with a promise to heal divisions and unite people across New Haven. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

TEDLA: The Board Matters

This is a picture of a key describing the background of Yale Trustee Members in the mid 1900s. It lists their occupation, societies, and other information about their background. Yale is a small, but a densely packed word. Yale mandated an additional vaccine for this semester. Yale is a cliquey...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Pierson Head of College Stephen Davis to step down after 10 years

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Stephen Davis GRD ’98 announced to the Pierson College community that he would be stepping down as Head of College at the end of this semester. His decision comes at the end of his second five-year term as head. In his email to Piersonites, Davis...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: What to Watch Out For this Winter – Dr. Justin Cahill – Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital about common winter-related health problems to watch out for. In this segment, Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:. What are the most common winter-related health problems...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haveners Speed To Camera Defense

Yale medical student Aishwarya Pillai ​“Zoomed” up to Hartford to tell state legislators about the crushed skulls and other carnage she’s seen patients endure in the wake of local car crashes — and to relay her own experience nearly getting run over on South Frontage Road while trying to leave her shift at Yale New Haven Hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

OISS celebrates Lunar New Year with open mic event

Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit, over 100 New Haveners and Yale community members alike visited the Office of International Students & Scholars on Saturday for an afternoon of open mic performances. The event, which lasted from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., was hosted by the Yale-China Association and OISS...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers identify biomarker key to finding new viral infections

A recent study from the Foxman lab at the Yale School of Medicine has indicated that screening patients for a certain cytokine biomarker could be a key way to identify new and dangerous viral pathogens emerging in human populations, improving current public health surveillance systems. According to Ellen Foxman, an...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hello, Halloumi! Pistachio 2 Opens

Rahaf Sayet took two slices of blended whole wheat and sourdough bread from Whole G Bakery, layered on Cyprus-made cheese, and placed the sandwich in a panini press — crafting a local-foreign fusion meal that’s selling fast at a new Chapel Street Middle Eastern eatery. Sayet put together...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On Whalley: Wings Rise; Neon Fades

Six-foot-wide aluminum incarnations of the words ​“WING” and ​“STOP” rested on the Sherman Avenue sidewalk as three seasoned sign-installers scoped out the scene. The trio — TJ Telesco (above at left), Evan Curtin and Jack Deyo (at right) of New Haven Sign — were preparing Tuesday morning to install the words above the storefront of a new Wingstop fried-chicken franchise at the corner of Sherman and Whalley.
NEW HAVEN, CT

