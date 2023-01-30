Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
Related
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville Takes Place this Weekend
The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville with keynote speakers of the lifestyle brand AERIN and Alice Naylor-Leyland of the tablescape company Mrs. Alice.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
blondevoyagenashville.com
Nashville | Brunch And Bottomless Mimosas At STK Steakhouse
Since Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed earlier this year, I’ve been at a loss for where to eat. Knowing the number of restaurants in Nashville, that may seem ridiculous to many of you, but Arnold’s was my ride-or-die. I’d go there for a cocktail and grab a quick dinner. Still, most importantly, I’d find myself there on many Saturdays praying that the Nashville bachelorettes and downtown tourists had not depleted the 7-Up Pancake supply.
Heirloom Artifacts Opens in Belle Meade
Heirloom Artifacts, the new home goods concept shop by notable Nashville interior designer Stephanie Sabbe, recently opened in Belle Meade. The shop is located at 5133 Harding Pike, Suite A10. Stephanie sells an edited selection of artisan textiles, antiques, and home accessories like candle chasers, accent pillows and restored antique...
WKRN
Woman shot in Green Hills
New video from MNPD shows the moments a woman was shot while walking through a Green Hills neighborhood. New video from MNPD shows the moments a woman was shot while walking through a Green Hills neighborhood. New TN bill filed would allow guns on all school …. The bill would...
WSMV
Nashville chefs named semifinalists for national awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Some of the biggest names in the Nashville culinary scene have been named semifinalists in a national food award contest. Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed, of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria were named Outstanding Restaurateur semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards, which were established in 1990. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to “celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability.”
Friends remember author, entrepreneur stabbed to death in East Nashville
Several days after Jamal Moore -- an author, entrepreneur, and lover of life -- was found dead in East Nashville, News 2 spoke with his friends about how they'll remember him.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
WKRN
Closing arguments heard in Nashville nurse murder trial
The jury is deliberating in the trial against two men accused of killing Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, in a road rage incident. Closing arguments heard in Nashville nurse murder …. The jury is deliberating in the trial against two men accused of killing Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, in a road...
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
The Daily South
10 Heavenly Repurposed Churches Across The South
Once abandoned places of worship, deserted churches across the South have taken on glorious new purposes. Keeping with the cannon, these beautiful churches have been resurrected. They’re now gorgeous places to gather, enjoy a meal, or spend a night—and we dare say that their second-comings are even more stunning. Rich with history and brimming with remarkable remnants of their past-lives, these restored churches are now impressive restaurants and hotels that live up to their locale.
The Daily South
Nashville Mansion With Crystal Chandelier Autographed By Dolly Parton Headed To Auction
Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences. And, for a cool $12.8 million, this glittery piece of Nashville high society could be yours. Comprising a total of 15,000 square feet, this incomparable estate boasts four bedrooms...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in Tennessee.
A look back at the 1951 Great Blizzard in Nashville
It was a little more than 70 years ago when areas of Tennessee were hit by an extreme winter storm, known as "The Great Blizzard of 1951."
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit
Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Nashville
Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip.1. AshevilleNestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibrant city of Asheville is just under a 5-hour drive from the Music City.Here's how to spend a weekend in Asheville.Stay: Try this beautiful condo in downtown for $175+ per night (sleeps two).Or check out the famous Omni Grove Park Inn if you want to splurge.Do:Take in the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1—May 25. Details.See vibrant fall color along...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Comments / 0