Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington And More Are Teaming With Tyler Perry For His World War II Netflix Movie
Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington are just two of the major talents that have boarded Tyler Perry’s World War II movie for Netflix.
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar to Star in Biopic ‘Michael’
Jaafar Jackson is portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. “Michael” is expected to depict the complicated legacy of the man who became known as the King of Pop. According to the studio, the film will explore all aspects of his life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” The film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, which may influence the way “Michael” depicts the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against Jackson during his career and following...
Bradley Cooper Calls Playing Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’ the ‘Most Terrifying’ Role Ever
Bradley Cooper is calling on conductors to fact-check just how difficult their profession is. Cooper, while in conversation with “TÁR” writer-director Todd Field and actresses Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss for a Focus Features awards season roundtable, gave insights into upcoming Leonard Bernstein film “Maestro.” Cooper portrays the legendary conductor and composer and also directs the feature. The real-life Bernstein is name-checked in Field’s “TÁR” by problematic fictional conductor Lydia Tár (Blanchett) as one of her mentors. “I can’t wait to see your film about Bernstein,” Blanchett told Cooper during the video. The “A Star Is Born” director said, “Having worked on a...
thebrag.com
Margot Robbie on the “ridiculous” amount of coke in ‘Babylon’
Margot Robbie on how she gave notes to Damien Chazelle regarding the “ridiculous” amount of coke in Babylon. Margot Robbie, who stars in the new film Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, has revealed that the film used a variety of substances to replicate the large amounts of cocaine seen on screen. The period comedy-drama film, which charts the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” in the late 1920s, has attracted attention for its extended scenes of drug-fueled parties and graphic excess.
The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times
"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
Anthony Anderson to Play Car Salesman Who Can Perform Miracles in Amazon Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Anthony Anderson is attached to star in a comedy series in development at Amazon titled “Miraculous,” Variety has learned exclusively. Per the official logline, the single-camera show would center “on a happily amoral car salesman (Anderson) who one day, for no particular good reason, walks on water. A miracle of God might just be the worst thing to happen to him in his life.” The project hails from writer and executive producer Blake Masters, with Anderson set to executive produce in addition to starring. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce, as will...
Baz Luhrmann Signs Deal With Warner Bros. Pictures
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that the Studio has signed a first look deal with director/writer/producer Baz Luhrmann. The news comes on the heels of the critical acclaim and commercial success of his most recent film, “Elvis,” which continues to earn accolades—most recently an impressive eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture—and which returns to theaters across North America this weekend for a limited engagement. The announcement was made today by Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005815/en/ Baz Luhrmann - Photo credit: Trent Mitchell
Julian Sands, the prolific star of Arachnophobia and A Room with a View, missing in California
British actor Julian Sands has gone missing while hiking in southern California.The prolific film and TV star was reported missing by his wife, the writer Evgenia Citkowitz, after going hiking in the San Gabriel mountains on Friday 13 January. He is a keen hiker, who once described his happiest moment as “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning”.Authorities are carrying out an extensive search-and-rescue mission for the 65-year-old actor, though extreme weather conditions had caused delays and interruptions. His adult son, Henry, is assisting in the search with an experienced climber.The search has entered its 11th...
Yale Daily News
“Spring Awakening” breaks boundaries, on and off the stage
In a corner off stage, two actors rehearse their parts around a piano keyboard, casually marking out their choreography. Next to them, divided by a black curtain, is a trio of actors chatting about the Kardashians while setting up their prop table. This mood of levity may not suggest that showtime is in a mere few days. But when the lights finally dim, the production crew and cast of “Spring Awakening” show that they are no longer playing around.
The best theatre to stream this month: The Boy With Two Hearts, Punchdrunk and more
Our roundup of drama to watch at home includes Billy Crystal’s musical about a fading comedian, a female Faustus and a revival of Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate
Hollywood Legend Sônia Braga Has a Complicated Love Life — Including Two Ex-Husbands
Sometimes, all we need is a little romance, laughter, and of course, modern-day sniper pirates. Just combine Call of Duty with your favorite rom-com and you get Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, soon-to-be husband and wife. While Shotgun Wedding’s entire cast is impressive, we can’t help but appreciate Sônia Braga’s turn as Renata, Darcy’s mother.
Oscar-Winning ‘Black Panther’ Production Designer & Emmy-Winning ‘Watchmen’ Costume Designer Join ‘The Wiz’ On Road To Broadway
EXCLUSIVE: The Wiz is getting ready for the road to Broadway with an award-winning design team, including Oscar-winning Black Panther production designer Hannah Beachler and Emmy-winning Watchmen costume designer Sharen Davis. The design team, which also includes lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man) and wig design by Academy Award-winning Mia Neal (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), was announced today by producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, and Ambassador Theatre Group. As previously reported, the all-new production of the groundbreaking Broadway hit musical will launch a national tour in fall 2023 in Baltimore (where the original musical...
Pedro Pascal to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut With Coldplay as Musical Guest
Pedro Pascal has been set as the host for the Feb. 4 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” with Coldplay performing as the musical guest. This will mark the “SNL” debut for Pascal, who is currently leading “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of the PlayStation video games of the same name, which premiered on Jan. 15 and has already broken multiple viewership records. The series is set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization and follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as...
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Diane Keaton, Richard Gere and Company Enliven an Uneven Romantic Comedy
Even if you walked into “Maybe I Do” knowing nothing about its pre-production provenance, it likely would not take long for you to discern, from the clockwork pacing, punchline-littered dialogue and frequent proscenium-arch framing, that this formulaic but fitfully entertaining trifle is based on a stage play. Indeed, for those viewers who recall the heyday of celebrity-driven dinner theater, the film may spark memories of wolfing down prime rib and knocking back mixed drinks before chuckling at the antics of aging and/or under-employed film and TV stars in everything from comedies by Neil Simon (or Neil Simon wannabes) to Broadway...
Andrea Riseborough to keep Oscar nomination, Academy says
Actress Andrea Riseborough will keep her surprise best actress Oscar nomination following an internal investigation, the CEO for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday. Riseborough was nominated earlier this month for the little-seen film "To Leslie," prompting serious questions about the legitimacy of the movie's Oscar campaign process. Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement obtained by CBS News that the organization conducted a "review into the film's campaign tactics" and "determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded."However, Kramer said that the investigation "did discover social...
waldina.com
Happy 121st Birthday Tallulah Bankhead
Today is the 121st birthday of Tallulah Bankhead. She was a hard-drinking, chain-smoking, foul-mouthed broad who’s brilliance may very well have been in being Tallulah Bankhead. She is what the world needed: a smart, quick-witted shit-kicker that made us laugh uncomfortably at her brave observations and truths. Watch Alfred Hitchcock’s Lifeboat if you get a chance. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Showtime Cancels American Gigolo and Let the Right One In
Looks like we were a tad premature in publishing our January Cancellation Roundup. Showtime on Monday announced that rookie dramas American Gigolo and Let the Right One In will not be back for Season 2. The move comes amid the looming consolidation/rebranding of Showtime and Paramount+. Regarding the cancellation of the vampiric Let the Right One In, a Showtime rep said in a statement, “We are extremely proud of this series and of the outstanding work by Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, our showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and his fellow executive producers, and the entire cast and crew. We would like to...
Oprah Winfrey and Nikole Hannah-Jones Discuss Honoring Their Ancestors With ‘The 1619 Project’ at L.A. Premiere
“The 1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones needed just one word to describe what it was like to pose on the red-white-and-blue carpet with Oprah Winfrey. “Insane!” Hannah-Jones told Variety as she made her way down the line of reporters outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. “This was a lot, but it feels amazing.” The journalist — a “print reporter” she likes to note, meaning she’s not quite used to the “lights, camera, action” style that TV news requires — cut a striking figure on the carpet, wearing an emerald green velvet gown which set off...
