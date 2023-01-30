Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Three Injuries
Accident Near Mosquito Road Sends Three People to the Hospital. A multiple-vehicle crash northeast of Placerville on January 26 resulted in three injuries. The accident occurred around 4:12 p.m. just north of Mosquito Road and Volz Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), one of the vehicles overturned in the roadway.
KCRA.com
Man who led police chase believed to have killed woman found dead in Rancho Cordova, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman was found dead in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man who tried running from law enforcement was arrested in connection with her death. The woman was found dead in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way at...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light
Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
Suspect in Rancho Cordova homicide in custody after being shot by police in Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The suspect in a Rancho Cordova homicide is now hospitalized and in custody after being shot in Elk Grove. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide happened around 1:15 p.m. on Ramsgate Way. The sheriff’s office says the victim was an 18-year-old woman.
Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting
(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. One person died during the crash. KTVU...
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The officer is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegally possessing an assault weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. “We understand this information brings many […]
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
17-year-old shot in South Sacramento, taken to hospital with life threatening injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was shot in South Sacramento Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting took place at the park near Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive around 7:30 p.m. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to officials.
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
KCRA.com
Man arrested on suspected DUI after vehicle crashes into garage of Rancho Cordova home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after an SUV slammed into the garage of a home in Rancho Cordova early Monday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home just off Ambassador Way.
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Interstate Crash Near Penryn May Have Involved Distracted Driving
Distracted driving was reported by authorities as contributing to a fatal interstate crash with injuries on January 27 near Penryn. The accident occurred along Interstate 80 eastbound sometime before 4:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived at the accident site to discover the driver of a Toyota Highlander, age 57, unresponsive. Although attempts by the officers to save the man’s life were performed, Auburn fire personnel declared him dead at the scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Hospitalizes One Person in North Highlands
Rollover Accident on 32nd Street Occurs in Two-Vehicle Crash. A two-vehicle crash involving a rollover recently ended up with one person being hospitalized. The collision occurred at the 32nd Street intersection with Elkhorn Boulevard and was reported by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. One of the individuals involved in the collision had to be extricated from their vehicle.
goldcountrymedia.com
Fatal I-80 crash near Penryn Road results in DUI arrest
A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, east of Penryn Road, resulted in a fatality and an arrest Friday afternoon. The collision took place around 4:05 p.m. and involved a GMC Sierra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna. According to the CHP Auburn collision report, the driver of the GMC was traveling eastbound on the interstate at an unsafe speed for slowing traffic ahead of his vehicle and looked down at his phone, resulting in the GMC striking the rear of the Highlander. The impact caused the front of the Highlander to hit the rear of the Sienna.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Traffic Crash Causes Critical Injuries
Garfield Avenue Traffic Crash Critically Injures One Person. A traffic crash involving two vehicles in North Highlands on January 27 resulted in critical injuries to one person. The collision occurred near the area where Garfield Avenue merges with Spruce Avenue. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported that one individual had to be extricated following the collision and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. An investigation is underway to determine why the accident occurred and to place fault.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove police arrest three teens for vehicle burglary, firearm possession
Early Friday morning Elk Grove police officers arrested three teens that burglarized a vehicle with the help of the city’s license plate reader system. Officers responded to a house in the 8500 block of Harvest House Way regarding a vehicle burglary that had just occurred. Officers contacted the victim and confirmed the victim’s vehicle had been burglarized. Officers viewed video surveillance and checked our automatic license plate readers and as a result, were able to identify the suspect vehicle.
Repairs underway after two cars fall through eroded San Joaquin County street
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. — Construction work is now underway on Kasson Road near Durham Ferry Road in San Joaquin County, 15 days after erosion led to a sinkhole which forced the closure of the roadway. "During the storms, the weekend before last, a detention basin above this section of...
CHP: 2 children sent to hospital after alleged DUI driver hits 6 cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol said two children are in the hospital following a collision involving a suspected DUI driver. A spokesperson for the CHP said the crash happened on the 2200 block of Fulton Way, not far from La Mesa Way. CHP said the alleged DUI...
KMPH.com
Man dead after being shot, crashing into building in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now dead after being shot and crashing into a building early Monday morning in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department was called out around 1:01 a.m. for reports of a person shot on Feather River Drive, near March Lane and I5. Officers say...
