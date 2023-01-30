Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March
Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
People in the news, Jan. 31
Send your personnel news to Lois Bowers at [email protected]. Erickson names Taneika Herman director of diversity, inclusion and belonging. Taneika Herman has joined Erickson Senior Living as director of diversity, inclusion and belonging. Herman comes to Erickson from Under Armour, where she contributed to the company’s initial diversity, equity...
Republicans coming again for healthcare worker vaccine mandate
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is expected to vote on two bills today that would have significant effects for long-term care providers. Although sounding potentially impactful, neither is expected to move out of the Democrat-controlled US Senate and make it to President Joe Biden’s desk. Rep. Jeff Duncan...
Age-diverse ‘urban village’ model aims to keep older adults in the city
Repurposing downtown real estate into age-diverse housing could be a more affordable alternative to traditional retirement communities out in the suburbs, where older adults and other residents may feel isolated. That’s according to architect and designer Matthias Hollwich, one of the authors of the book “New Aging: Live Smarter Now to Live Better Forever.”
Portion of Brookdale shareholder lawsuit can move forward, court rules
A shareholder lawsuit against Brookdale Senior Living alleging misconduct by company officials in trying to meet financial targets can move forward — in part, according to a district court ruling. The suit, originally filed in 2020 by shareholder Brian Davis, claims that top executives and board members of the...
Increasing workforce, providing training top Alzheimer’s task force goals
Increasing the workforce and providing dementia competency training are among the recommendations from a Missouri task force on Alzheimer’s care. The Show-Me State’s Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force met throughout 2022, holding town halls across the state to gather feedback on how to help people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.
Focus on briefs: Information technology
» New study touts info tech access and training as ‘transformative’. An innovative public housing partnership reduced loneliness and increased personal connections in the pandemic’s early days. A new AARP report, “Fly Like an Eagle: Measuring Transformational Social Outcomes Among Seniors Using Technology,” shows how access to...
Ohio Living, Brio Living Solutions consider affiliation
Westerville, OH-based Ohio Living and Grand Rapids, MI-based Brio Living Services (formerly UMRC & Porter Hills) are exploring a potential strategic affiliation aimed at expanding aging service offerings in the Great Lakes region by the end of the year. Both organizations are faith-based and offer a continuum of care and...
Senior living ‘SuperAgers’ among recruits for study on ‘exceptional longevity’
Two Kisco Senior Living communities are part of an initiative to better understand the biological and genetic underpinnings of “exceptional longevity.”. Abbotswood at Irving Park and Heritage Greens, both in Greensboro, NC, are participating in the SuperAgers Initiative. The study is recruiting 10,000 “citizen scientists” aged 95 and older to understand how to prevent and treat diseases of aging.
Senior living operator’s 4-day work week pilot results in significant jump in job applications
When two Wisconsin senior living communities announced that they were participating in a four-day work week pilot, job applications jumped significantly and jobs that had been open for an extended period of time were filled within weeks. A $907,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services allowed Capri Communities...
Residents key to employee bivalent vaccination at this CCRC
A high percentage of staff members are vaccinated with the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine at a Florida continuing care retirement / life plan community, despite multiple cultures and backgrounds among its 215 employees. Garry Hennis, chief operating officer for Westminster Communities of Florida, said the provider used multiple communication methods...
Nearly half of people with dementia experience a fall annually
(HealthDay News) — Nearly half of people with dementia experienced a fall in 2016, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia. Safiyyah M. Okoye, PhD, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing in Baltimore, and colleagues used data from the 2015 and 2016 National Health and Aging Trends Study to identify fall-risk factors among community-living older adults aged 65 years and older with and without dementia (5,581 individuals).
25 attorneys general sue Labor Department over ESG rule
Twenty-five Republican state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Labor’s new rule that allows plan fiduciaries to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors when they select retirement investments and exercise shareholder rights, such as proxy voting. The challenge is partially spearheaded...
A cautionary tale about where the money goes?
A renewed sense of optimism is fueling the senior living sector these days. Many operators genuinely are excited about a post-pandemic rebound. One in which occupancy levels increase and COVID-19 headaches recede. Along those lines, we’re hearing more and more about the rise of innovative corporate structuring. It’s a concept...
Focus on briefs: Dementia
» One of the world’s first blood test kits to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease has been approved in Japan. The approval could lead to quicker and easier diagnoses of the disease, advocates claimed. The amyloid beta measuring product was developed by Sysmex Corp. » The Food...
Involuntary assisted living discharge proposal back in spotlight
A proposal bashed by senior living advocates is back in the spotlight in Kansas after a state council proposed that assisted living operators give residents 30 days’ notice of involuntary removal and the right of appeal. A Kansas House committee took up a bill in 2021 creating a right...
