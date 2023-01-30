ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvih.com

Larue County Jail Sued After Suicide

A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday claims the LaRue County Detention Center assaulted and later ignored a suicidal man. The claim comes after the death of 27 year-old Dalton Milby while in custody in February 2022. The lawsuit names some of the jail’s employees directly, claiming they failed Milby as he...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Metcalfe man faces indictment in case involving assault on officer

EDMONTON — A Metcalfe County man was indicted last month on a slew of charges, including resisting arrest and assault of a police officer. Dustin W. Rupe, 22, of Edmonton, was charged on Nov. 22, 2022, in connection to an incident in Metcalfe County where he allegedly fled police, endangered the lives of two people, assaulted a police officer and caused damage to a man’s property. The indictment said he was driving at least 120 mph in a 55 mph area.
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm

18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
OLD HICKORY, TN
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville

Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
maconcountychronicle.com

Macon County Woman Arrested for Perjury

A Macon County woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly falsified government paper work to become a Tennessee Notary Public. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kimberly Dozier, of Lafayette, did commit the offense of perjury by falsifying government paperwork to become a Tennessee Notary Public through Macon County, Tennessee. The paperwork was falsified by not answering questions truthfully concerning her prior criminal history.
MACON COUNTY, TN
Wave 3

Grayson County man dies after being stabbed by stepson, teen arrested

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old Grayson County boy has been arrested and charged with murder in his stepfather. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road around 7 p.m. (Central time) last night on a report that a man has been stabbed by his stepson during an altercation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Ohio County Man Faces Drug Charges

A nine month drug investigation ended Saturday evening when Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block of US231 north of Hartford. Troopers located several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. Jason R. Eyster, 41 of Utica, was arrested...
HARTFORD, KY
14news.com

Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
HARTFORD, KY
wvih.com

Officials Warn Of Email Scam

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an email scam that is spreading in the area. Scammers are sending messages via email posing as reputable banks or businesses claiming that your accounts have been compromised and offer virus or malware services. They have enough information about your accounts to...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
OHIO COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
PADUCAH, KY
wnky.com

Semi crashes into Allen County house; driver injured

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County officials say a semi struck a house yesterday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8700 Block of Franklin Road. Deputies arrived on scene for an injury collision involving a semi truck crash into a house.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY

