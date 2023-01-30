EDMONTON — A Metcalfe County man was indicted last month on a slew of charges, including resisting arrest and assault of a police officer. Dustin W. Rupe, 22, of Edmonton, was charged on Nov. 22, 2022, in connection to an incident in Metcalfe County where he allegedly fled police, endangered the lives of two people, assaulted a police officer and caused damage to a man’s property. The indictment said he was driving at least 120 mph in a 55 mph area.

METCALFE COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO