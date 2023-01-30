Read full article on original website
wnky.com
New assault at Warren County Juvenile Detention Center leads to investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A separate assault incident has been reported at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officials say three juveniles in custody at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a youth worker. A release by the Department of Juvenile Justice says the...
wvih.com
Larue County Jail Sued After Suicide
A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday claims the LaRue County Detention Center assaulted and later ignored a suicidal man. The claim comes after the death of 27 year-old Dalton Milby while in custody in February 2022. The lawsuit names some of the jail’s employees directly, claiming they failed Milby as he...
wcluradio.com
Metcalfe man faces indictment in case involving assault on officer
EDMONTON — A Metcalfe County man was indicted last month on a slew of charges, including resisting arrest and assault of a police officer. Dustin W. Rupe, 22, of Edmonton, was charged on Nov. 22, 2022, in connection to an incident in Metcalfe County where he allegedly fled police, endangered the lives of two people, assaulted a police officer and caused damage to a man’s property. The indictment said he was driving at least 120 mph in a 55 mph area.
WBKO
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
clarksvilletoday.com
Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm
18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
maconcountychronicle.com
Macon County Woman Arrested for Perjury
A Macon County woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly falsified government paper work to become a Tennessee Notary Public. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kimberly Dozier, of Lafayette, did commit the offense of perjury by falsifying government paperwork to become a Tennessee Notary Public through Macon County, Tennessee. The paperwork was falsified by not answering questions truthfully concerning her prior criminal history.
k105.com
Central City caretaker indicted for abusing, neglecting ‘vulnerable adult’
A Muhlenberg County caretaker has been indicted for abusing or neglecting an adult. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that 24-year-old Madison Hill, of Central City, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony. According to...
Wave 3
Grayson County man dies after being stabbed by stepson, teen arrested
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old Grayson County boy has been arrested and charged with murder in his stepfather. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road around 7 p.m. (Central time) last night on a report that a man has been stabbed by his stepson during an altercation.
WBKO
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
wvih.com
Ohio County Man Faces Drug Charges
A nine month drug investigation ended Saturday evening when Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block of US231 north of Hartford. Troopers located several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. Jason R. Eyster, 41 of Utica, was arrested...
14news.com
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
wvih.com
Officials Warn Of Email Scam
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an email scam that is spreading in the area. Scammers are sending messages via email posing as reputable banks or businesses claiming that your accounts have been compromised and offer virus or malware services. They have enough information about your accounts to...
WBKO
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Macon County.
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
wnky.com
Semi crashes into Allen County house; driver injured
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County officials say a semi struck a house yesterday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8700 Block of Franklin Road. Deputies arrived on scene for an injury collision involving a semi truck crash into a house.
WSMV
Video shows Green Hills shooting victim crawling to neighbor’s porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor’s porch for help after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, the victim’s blood, socks and shoes could still...
