BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Welsh rugby teams' relationship with WRU branded 'abusive'
The director of a Welsh rugby region has described the relationship with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) as "abusive". Ron Jones, of the Scarlets, said the four professional regions had been "bullied" during discussions about a long-term financial deal. His comments came after allegations of racism, gender bias and hatred...
BBC
Welsh rugby: Politicians knew about WRU sexism claims - MP
Sexism and misogyny claims about the Welsh Rugby Union were known by the Welsh government after they were raised in the Commons last year, an MP said. Labour's Tonia Antoniazzi said the ministers should be asked what action they took over the allegations. The Senedd's sports committee will question the...
BBC
Sam Warburton: Ex-Wales captain says allegations against WRU are 'embarrassing'
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton says allegations against the Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] have been "damaging" and "embarrassing." A BBC Wales Investigates programme unveiled allegations of sexism and misogyny at the organisation. Warburton expressed his sadness at the crisis that has engulfed Welsh rugby. "The cracks have been there for...
BBC
Welsh NHS strikes: 'A lot' of operations to be cancelled
Operations and other planned care will need to be cancelled in the Welsh NHS next week because of strike action, Wales' health minister has warned. Nurses, ambulance staff, physios and midwives are all set to walk out. Further talks will take place between Eluned Morgan and unions on Thursday, in...
BBC
Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro arrives for medical before move from Sporting Lisbon
Sporting Lisbon full-back Pedro Porro is in London for a medical before a move to Tottenham. The Spain international, who can also play as a wing-back, will join on loan, but the deal includes an obligation to buy for 45m euros (£40m) this summer. The 23-year-old, linked with Spurs...
Reported Sunderland target makes League One loan move
We can cross one reported target off the list of potential incomings at Sunderland this month.
BBC
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs
Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
BBC
German Masters: Jimmy White reaches last 16 with win over Peng Yisong
Jimmy White has become the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton's run at the 1992 British Open. Former Masters and UK Championship winner White hit five half-century breaks in a 5-1 win over China's Peng Yisong at the German Masters in Berlin.
BBC
'If you're not sure on a move, wait until the summer'
Michael Brown says any player who is uncertain about whether to make a January move should not rush into it. The former Tottenham, Fulham and Leeds midfielder made multiple club switches over his 20-year career and suggested it was important to think everything through. "If you're not sure, then it's...
Company insolvencies hit 13-year high in England and Wales
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - More companies suffered insolvency last year in England and Wales than any time since 2009, government figures showed on Tuesday, reflecting the end of coronavirus pandemic support that helped many smaller businesses stay afloat.
BBC
School strikes: Expense and workloads driving teachers out of job
Striking teachers have said the cost of living and heavy workloads are driving them out of the job they love. Tomi Rowlands has decided to leave his teaching post and said some colleagues were using food banks to get by. He was one of thousands of members of the National...
