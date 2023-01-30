Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: 7 vehicle accident shuts down road on Ohio/Butler County line
(WEHT) - An accident involving multiple vehicles shut down a section of US 231 S at the Ohio County and Butler County line.
whopam.com
Russellville man hurt in Logan Co. collision
A Russellville man was injured in a two-vehicle crash during icy conditions Tuesday evening in Logan County. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation determined that 25-year-old Keaton Oberhausen of Russellville was westbound when his vehicle slid into the eastbound lane of travel and struck another vehicle driven by 23-year-old Shane Hershberger of Franklin.
wpsdlocal6.com
Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER
PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
wpsdlocal6.com
32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire
Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
kbsi23.com
Golconda, IL man accused of assaulting Paducah, KY restaurant cook
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Golconda, Illinois man faces a strangulation charge after Paducah police say he assaulted a cook at a Paducah restaurant. Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. He was found and arrested on January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s Department....
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
Man killed in Daviess County crash identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
wkdzradio.com
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg And Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
I-24 EB reopens overnight in Montgomery Co. after multiple wrecks
Multiple injuries have been reported and I-24 eastbound lanes in Montgomery County are shut down Tuesday night due to a crash involving multiple semi trucks and other vehicles.
WBKO
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
14news.com
Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
wevv.com
Two charged in Webster County drug bust
Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
whopam.com
Ice and sleet cause slick roads, snow plow driver frees trapped motorist in accident
Freezing rain arrived in the region last night and continued into the morning and it’s mixed with sleet to create hazardous driving conditions in Western Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee. The only weather-related injury accident reported this morning was a single-vehicle wreck just after 1 a.m. near the 70...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
WBKO
Utica man arrested after home search
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville
30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
