Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Northwestern
Alum Ruby Scanlon named 2023 Schwarzman Scholar, aims to foster global relationships
Ruby Scanlon (SESP ʼ22) was named a Schwarzman Scholar in December and will pursue a fully-funded master’s degree in Global Affairs in Beijing, China. Scanlon will join the eighth cohort of the program, along with 150 other admitted students, according to a Schwarzman Scholar press release. She will attend Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University.
These benefits will disappear when Biden ends the Covid national and public health emergencies in May
President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday. That means that many Americans could have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment after the declarations cease.
Daily Northwestern
Reif: Students are burnt out. NU must embrace a culture of less
In a Jan. 22 article, two Weinberg sophomores stated that Northwestern students “lack mental health resources at an institution with a culture of perfection.” When I was a student at NU, I too felt the pressure for perfection but just in terms of my academics. To cope with the increased pressure, the University should improve mental health resources by increasing funds and staff for Counseling and Psychological Services, as well as the Center for Awareness, Response and Education programs. As a non-profit — with a $14.4 billion endowment and a positive margin of $138.7 million — NU surely has adequate funds to deal with this. But why does the University need to show a positive margin anyway?
Daily Northwestern
GQNBT Task Force to update display names in campus online systems as part of gender-inclusivity initiative
The University announced an initiative to assist students, staff and faculty in displaying their pronouns and preferred names in campus systems in an email sent out to the Northwestern community Monday. The update is through NU’s Identity Management system, NUValidate, and is a result of work of the Gender Queer,...
Daily Northwestern
History Prof. Kate Masur discusses new course on abortion history in post-Roe world
History Prof. Kate Masur had considered teaching a course on the history of female reproductive health for many years, knowing many students had not learned about the subject previously. But, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark case Roe v. Wade in June, Masur’s mind was set....
Daily Northwestern
Former vice president for Division of Student Affairs Bill Banis dies at 75
William “Bill” Banis, the former vice president for the Division of Student Affairs, died Jan. 23 at age 75, Northwestern announced Tuesday. Banis started at NU in 1994, working with University Career Services, which is now known as Northwestern Career Advancement. He then worked at the Division of Student Affairs until he retired in 2011.
Comments / 0