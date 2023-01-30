ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Northwestern

Alum Ruby Scanlon named 2023 Schwarzman Scholar, aims to foster global relationships

Ruby Scanlon (SESP ʼ22) was named a Schwarzman Scholar in December and will pursue a fully-funded master’s degree in Global Affairs in Beijing, China. Scanlon will join the eighth cohort of the program, along with 150 other admitted students, according to a Schwarzman Scholar press release. She will attend Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University.
Daily Northwestern

Reif: Students are burnt out. NU must embrace a culture of less

In a Jan. 22 article, two Weinberg sophomores stated that Northwestern students “lack mental health resources at an institution with a culture of perfection.” When I was a student at NU, I too felt the pressure for perfection but just in terms of my academics. To cope with the increased pressure, the University should improve mental health resources by increasing funds and staff for Counseling and Psychological Services, as well as the Center for Awareness, Response and Education programs. As a non-profit — with a $14.4 billion endowment and a positive margin of $138.7 million — NU surely has adequate funds to deal with this. But why does the University need to show a positive margin anyway?
Daily Northwestern

Former vice president for Division of Student Affairs Bill Banis dies at 75

William “Bill” Banis, the former vice president for the Division of Student Affairs, died Jan. 23 at age 75, Northwestern announced Tuesday. Banis started at NU in 1994, working with University Career Services, which is now known as Northwestern Career Advancement. He then worked at the Division of Student Affairs until he retired in 2011.

