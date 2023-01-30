Read full article on original website
Two students named Youths of Month by Monroe Exchange Club
The Exchange Club of Monroe has named Domenico Costello and Merin Merkle Youths of the Month for January. Costello is a senior at Ida High School. During his high school years, he has been a member of the varsity baseball team. He’s also been a Blue Streak Buddy mentor and a DARE role model. Costello is a member of the Student Leadership Class at Ida High School. He is the son of Zac and Jammie Costello of Ida.
Pepperdine Graphic
Opinion: EBT Gives College Students a Chance to Thrive
Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer. The classic stereotype of the broke college student has been a story told for generations, according to the National Education Association. Because of the images of lean meals, stretching money and getting all the free food you can get, this narrative has become romanticized in modern U.S. culture to the point where it’s a regular TV trope, according to TV Tropes.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Fayette Prevention Coalition hosting free bowling event for 7th-12th graders at Pinheads
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette Prevention Coalition will be hosting a free Teen Bowling Night tonight at Pinheads in Oak Hill for Fayette County Students in the 7th through 12th grades. The Fayette Prevention Coalition, made up of individuals, organizations, and agencies to come together to work...
Fostering Kindness and Excellence: Unity Charter School Recognized as Kindness Certified School
Education has always been about more than just imparting knowledge. It's also about shaping young minds and helping children grow into kind, empathetic, and responsible adults. In a rigorous learning environment, like Unity Charter School (Unity) offers, students are regularly challenged academically. Throughout the school's curriculum, academic excellence is emphasized. Students take advanced mathematics classes at the school and challenging STEM programming. During the education process, the school also understands the importance of teaching kindness. This week it was recognized as Kindness Certified School. This achievement recognized the school’s proactive and positive focus on creating a positive school climate that...
NBA
Brooke Olzendam Kicks Off Fourth Annual “Brooke Hearts Your Heart” Program to Promote Heart Health
PORTLAND, Ore. (February 1, 2023) – This February, Brooke Olzendam, Trail Blazers Broadcaster, is launching the fourth year of Brooke Hearts Your Heart. The campaign will continue to work with the American Heart Association to educate fans on the importance of heart health, prevention, and education. This February Brooke will extend her efforts by sharing her experience and utilizing her platform to encourage Trail Blazers fans to show their support for the American Heart Association’s critical programming through various paths, while educating them on easy ways they can improve their own heart health.
gilaherald.com
Safford High School to hold Hall of Fame/Alumni dinner
Contributed Photo/Courtesy Toni Corona: Herman Andrews Jr., here shown after his 700th victory, will be included in Safford’s Hall of Fame along with Frank Gutierrez and Marge Schade. Event will induct Herman Andrews Jr., Frank Gutierrez, and Marge Schade. Contributed Article. SAFFORD – The Safford High School will be...
College of Pharmacy announces new Generation Rx scholarship
Program director Brittany Sandidge, College of Pharmacy Dean Henry Mann, co-founder and Associate Dean for undergraduate studies Nicole Nwiek and former College of Pharmacy Dean Robert Brueggemeier at Generation Rx’s 15 year celebration. Courtesy of Generation Rx.
