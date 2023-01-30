We should have noted in our recent coverage of Gov. Sanders’ pledge to get U.S. 82 four-laned across South Arkansas, that other than appointing Highway Commission members, Arkansas governors have very little influence over highway construction. That’s been true since passage of the Mack-Blackwell Amendment in 1952, which created an independent board to manage the state’s highways. A governor can be a cheerleader for taxes and bond issues for road programs, which the Highway Commission spends at its discretion. But, that’s about the extent of the governor’s authority. Most of the people making highway decisions through the governor’s first term will be appointees of her predecessor, Asa Hutchinson. And if those appointees really are the former governor’s friends, it should make for some interesting dynamics.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO