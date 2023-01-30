ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Porchia makes UALR Dean's List

Alexus Porchia of McNeil has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Dean's List recognized nearly 1,150 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester. To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Real Estate: Two transactions involve 5,000+ acres of Columbia County timberland, $11 million

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded January 15 - 27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes two land sales and four residential sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Magnolia High School releases honor roll

Magnolia High School has released its honor roll for the second nine-week and first semester grading periods of the 2022-2023 academic year. CLICK THE EXCEL FILE to see the honor rolls.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Legal Notice: NOTICE OF INTENT TO PLUG AND ABANDON ORPHAN WELLS IN COLUMBIA and OUACHITA COUNTY, ARKANSAS

The Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission is proposing to plug and abandon orphan wells located in Sections 8, 9, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 of Township 15S and Range 19W, Sections 2, 10, 11, 13, 23, 24, 25, 26, 36 of Township 15S and Range 20W and Section 6 of Township 16S and Range 19W in Seminary Church, Stephens and Wesson Field in Columbia and Ouachita County, AR.
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, AR
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ouachita County up to 125th COVID-19 fatality

Ouachita County has suffered its 125th death from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 cases were unchanged in Columbia and Lafayette counties, down in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and up in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases:...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
COVID-19 case numbers stable in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia County, up by one in Ouachita and Union counties, and unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, January 31, 2023: The Ghost of Mack-Blackwell

We should have noted in our recent coverage of Gov. Sanders’ pledge to get U.S. 82 four-laned across South Arkansas, that other than appointing Highway Commission members, Arkansas governors have very little influence over highway construction. That’s been true since passage of the Mack-Blackwell Amendment in 1952, which created an independent board to manage the state’s highways. A governor can be a cheerleader for taxes and bond issues for road programs, which the Highway Commission spends at its discretion. But, that’s about the extent of the governor’s authority. Most of the people making highway decisions through the governor’s first term will be appointees of her predecessor, Asa Hutchinson. And if those appointees really are the former governor’s friends, it should make for some interesting dynamics.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
SIMSBORO, LA
2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced

The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
ARKANSAS STATE
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas

Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas. Main photo features an example of beautiful Invisalign results, courtesy of Dr. Lee Wyant and Smile Arkansas. If ever there were a business summed up well by its name, it would be Smile Arkansas in Little Rock. Dr. Lee Wyant...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

