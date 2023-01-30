ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams, dead at 64

By Joe Tacopino
 3 days ago

Lisa Loring — who played the original Wednesday Addams character on the original “Addams Family” television show — has died. She was 64.

Loring was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a “massive stroke,” her friend Laurie Jacobson said in a post on Facebook announcing the death.

“It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring,” Jacobson wrote.

“4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days.”

Loring’s family made the decision to remove the life support on Saturday and she passed overnight.

Jacobson added: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

Lisa Loring was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a “massive stroke.”
Loring was just 6 years old when she played Wednesday from 1964-1966.

She also appeared in the sitcom “The Pruitts of Southampton” and the epic CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”

Jill Winter
3d ago

That's sad news. She was lucky to have been a young movie star. They probably paid pretty lousy back then. But definitely benefited later on in life from the reruns.

